PET Foams Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

PET Foams Market:

Executive Summary

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin available. PET foam is a core material in the composite industry. The modern composite material is expected to be lightweight and have high mechanical strength, without compromising on flexibility and service life expectancy.

PET foam is resistant to changes in temperature, corrosion, and chemicals. It offers excellent flexibility and has compressive strength. Compared to the other core foams available in the market, PET foam has a good density, which can be applied to multiple platforms. In addition, this foam is recyclable, which makes it a preferable option for consumers.

Market key player

3A Composites, Armacell, BASF, Carbon-Core, Diab Group (Ratos Ab), Gurit Holding, PETro Polymer Shargh, Sekisui Plastics, Dow Chemical, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials

Segmentation

Overall, there are many ways the PET foam industry can be categorized. However, this report provides a segmentation of the industry into regions, type and application.

By type, PET foam can be divided into Low-density foam and High-density foam. Density, in this instance, refers to how much one cubic foot of the foam weighs. Low-density foam is used primarily for packaging and storing infrequently used items. High-density foam is a quality product and is known for its resilience. They are usually used in the production of mattresses and pillows. In comparison to high-density foam, low-density foam is affordable for consumers.

By application, PET foam can be used in windmills, transportation, marine industries, packaging, and building & construction. High-density rigid foam is used to seal away any gaps or air leaks caused during building and construction. Rigid foam is used to build an additional layer of protection against moisture. In transport, foam is used to construct the headrests, seats, trimmings, and provide sound insulation. High-density foam is used in packaging fragile items as it proves to be a more than adequate cushion against bumps and falls. Low-density foam is used to create a protective layer against moisture while packaging items for transport.

Regional Analysis

A regional analysis of the PET foam industry reflects its segmentation into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Not only does the report give an accurate representation of the industry as it is spread across these regions, but it also categorizes the overall production, consumption, export, and import of these regions. At present, the Asia-Pacific region remains the largest PET foam market estimated to register the highest CAGR. In the Asia-Pacific region, India and China collectively are predicted to emerge as the leaders of the market. Even though, by comparison, the Middle-East & African countries are behind the Asia-Pacific region, they are the estimated to be the largest growing market after the latter. Demand in the market at a global scale being concentrated in North America and Europe has led to them being the most active markets.

Industry News

An industry-specific take on the PET foam industry reveals the market share split between the major manufacturers in the industry. With all the manufactures divided over the whole globe, the report gives an accurate representation of the various manufacturing sites, their capacity, production, and revenue. The analysis is conducted with the help of the historical data available and the forecast of how the industry is expected to perform in the future. The report will help investors make correct decisions regarding their investments.

