Global Smart Railways Market Analysis 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2027: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Railways Market Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global smart railways market is anticipated to achieve mark a CAGR of 14% over the period.



Smart railways integrate railway technology with information and communication technology and offers new generation services and solutions for rail operations.



The increasing demand for smart railways is attributed to the rising deployment of IoT technologies and cloud-based services. Furthermore, rising application of Internet of things (IoT) has boosted the technological developments in various fields including sensors, network, radio access and other systems. Growing emergence of smart cities are further projected to propel the demand for smart railways over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the rail network operators in various countries are majorly focused on developing the analytics systems for improving the efficiency of railway system. The technology of smart railways offers new generation services, solutions and modern transportation with the help of ICT



Rail communication and networking system segment is projected to boost the revenue growth. Increasing requirement for Ethernet based infrastructure which includes modern train solutions, signaling for enhancing the capacity, safety and reliability of rail systems has further contributed to the market growth. Moreover, it also assists the railway operators for improving the system efficiency while lowering down the costs with industry-leading reliability.



Furthermore, passenger information system (PIS) offers information safety, system reliability and the ability to rail operators for providing accurate information about train timings for enhancing the passenger satisfaction. It includes route information and scheduling, real-time train tracking passenger infotainment, travel planning, and online connectivity solutions.



Europe region holds the leading stance in the smart railways market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Rising adoption of Internet of Things, large investments by government on smart railway projects and faster economic growth are some of the major factors that are estimated to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The adoption of Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) and European Rail Traffic Management Systems (ERTMS) has strengthened cross-border transportation. This is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the smart railways market in Europe.



The market in Asia-Pacific region is also projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. In China, high-speed train recently completed line run from Beijing to the northeast center of Harbin which has significantly reduced the travel time between the two stations. Further, the second portion of route connects Harbin to port city of Dalian via the Liaodong Peninsula in almost five hours. The government of China is focusing on the development of high-speed train in the country, which is further estimated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Market Definition

Product Definition

Research Objective

Research Methodology

Executive Summary



Market Dynamics of Global Smart Railways Market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Opportunities

Recent Developments

Value Chain

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Global Smart Railways Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

Market Segmentation by:

Solution

Device

Region

North America Smart Railways Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2027)

Market segmentation by:

Solution

Device

Region

Country

Latin America Smart Railways Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2027)

Market segmentation by:

Solution

Device

Region

Country

Europe Smart Railways Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2027)

Market segmentation by:

Solution

Device

Region

Country

Asia-Pacific Smart Railways Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2027)

Market segmentation by:

Solution

Device

Region

Country

Middle East & Africa Smart Railways Market

Market Overview - Market Size and Forecast (2018-2027)

Market segmentation by:

Solution

Device

Region

Country

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles of Top Players

Hitachi Ltd.

Alstom S.A.

GE Transportation

Siemens AG

Capgemini SE

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Bombardier Inc.

Cyient Ltd.

Thales Group

Cisco Systems Inc.

Indra Sistemas S.A

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/min8kd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.