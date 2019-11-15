Russian Agricultural Industry Insights Report 2016-2021 with Shares & Sales of Leading Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Industry in Russia: Highlights from 2018 and Trends for 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Russia's agricultural industry faces a period of fast-paced growth. The food embargo, ruble devaluation and strong government support spurred business development in the farming and food industry.



Russian manufacturers continue ramping up own production, both in their usual and in new categories, taking niches previously occupied by imports. In addition, the weak ruble makes Russian goods lucrative and competitive in foreign markets, opening up new opportunities for domestic enterprises.

Besides traditional export categories, such as grain and sunflower oil, domestic producers have embarked on sugar and poultry exports. Russian farms have increased their share in the export of grains in the global market in 2017 beating out the United States and coming out on top in the world in terms of volume.

The volume of agricultural production nudged down 0.6% in 2018 year-on-year. According to preliminary figures, Russia's gross harvest amounted to 112.9 million tons of grain (weight after refinement) in 2018 (-16.7% year-on-year). A steep drop in the crops was due to the bad weather and tough targets (last season's crops hit an all-time high).

As of the end of December 2018, all country's farms, according to preliminary data, had 18.1 million cattle (-0.8% year-on-year), of which 7.9 million were cows (-0.4%), 23.7 million - pigs (+2.9%), 22.9 million - sheep and goats (-6.1%).



Purpose of this Research

Insights into the state of affairs in the agricultural industry as a whole and individual segments (meat, dairy, grain and oil, vegetables, etc.);

Description of landmark events in the farming industry by market segments and companies;

Analysis of changes to the government regulation of the industry (adoption and entry into force of key regulatory documents);

Identification and description of the biggest M&A;

Identification and description of the major investment projects across the industry segments;

Review of exports/imports and global activities of the industry's players;

Ranking big-league food companies in Russia by financial performance;

Analysis of business performance by industry players.

Objectives of the Research

Part I. Current condition of the agricultural industry: key indicators of the agricultural industry, data on lending of producers, the volume of agricultural exports and imports.

Part II. Landmark events of the industry: government support of the industry, legislative changes, M&A, resignations and appointments, international activities (food market development, food embargo, import substitution and export potential in the industry).

Part III. Condition of individual sectors: in-depth description of the state of affairs across all core areas of the agricultural industry: crop farming and livestock breeding (meat and dairy, poultry, grains, leguminous and oil, beetroot, vegetables and fruit), demonstration of in-progress business projects, specific investment plans of companies, in particular, the launch of construction of cattle-breeding and greenhouse facilities, orchard starts. In addition: business ratings by operating performance;

Part IV. Market survey of big-league FMCG suppliers: sales over time by the big-league FMCG suppliers, share of sales of the largest suppliers through FMCG chains. Company development and government regulation. Engagement of leading vendors with FMCG chains.

Part V. Rating of big-league agricultural groups in Russia

Key Topics Covered



Part I. Key Industry Indicators

1.1. GDP Dynamics and Breakdown

1.1. Key Indicators of Agriculture

1.2. International Business: Export

1.3. International Business: Import

1.4. Lending to Agricultural Entities

1.5. Investment Activity in the Russian Agricultural Sector



Part II. Industry Milestones

2.1. State Agricultural Development Program

2.2. Government Regulation: Food Quality

2.3. Government Regulation: Other Events

2.4. Largest M&A Deals

2.5. Resignations and Appointments



Part III. Situation in Specific Branches

3.1. Beef Farming

3.2. Poultry Farming

3.3. Dairy Farming

3.4. Oilseeds

3.5. Cereals and Legumes

3.6. Sugar Beet

3.7. Vegetable Farming

3.8. Fruit Farming



Part IV. Market Survey of Leading FMGS Suppliers

4.1. Sales Results of Leading FMCG Suppliers in 2016-2018 and Forecast for 2019

4.2. Barriers to Supplier Development and Retail Chain Success Criteria

4.3. Government Regulation

4.4. Share of Leading Suppliers Sales through FMGS Chains

4.5. Leading Suppliers Interaction with FMCG Chains

4.6. Promo Sales and special assortment for FMCG chains in 2018 and Forecast for 2019

4.7. Online Sales of Leading Suppliers in 2017-2018 and Forecast for 2021

4.8. Exports in Sales Structure in 2018 and Forecast for 2019



Part V. Rating of big-league agricultural groups in Russia



