Christine Gamache, CMCA, AMS, Hired as Director of Management Operations for RealManage Austin

Christine Gamache began her career in real estate in 1998, starting in apartment leasing. She transitioned to property and HOA management in 2002, joining Associa as a portfolio manager. She was quickly promoted to branch director position for the Round Rock/North Austin office, where she eventually served as Vice President. She now brings her significant experience in property management and leadership to RealManage.



Christine is also very active with the Community Association Institute. She earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation, Association Management Specialists (AMS) designation, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Austin Chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI). Additionally, CAI has recognized her multiple years with the Manager of Excellence award! Christine is also a Texas native, still, one of the few able to claim to be born and raised in Austin. She has been married for 19 years and has two teenage daughters.



"I am very excited to have Christine join the RealManage family, where her leadership and experience will be immediately impactful for our team and clients. She is a true professional, well known and respected in the Austin community. Her passion for her clients, communities, and teammates are vital for our journey to be something truly great," states Ben Yaeger – Central Texas Division President.

About RealManage

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation. RealManage manages over 1,500 associations nationwide and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.RealManage is a community management company that has office locations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. They provide management services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.



