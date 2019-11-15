HD HD SET-TOP BOX Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2025

HD HD SET-TOP BOX Market 2019

HD HD SET-TOP BOX Market - 2019-2025



Market Overview

The HD SET-TOP BOX market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period (2019-2025). The market is expected to witness a rising demand for STBs over the forecast period, owing to the increasing penetration of high definition channels among consumers and the growing adoption of smart TVs.

High levels of technological innovations have led to the development of a wide range of STBs equipped with various features. Digital video recording is one of the most popular features, as it enables viewers to watch and record their favorite shows.

Over-the-air DVR systems are a standalone HD SET-TOP BOX that enables the viewers to broadcast and record TV programs. Apart from DVRs, subscription-based TV services providers offer STBs to customers. Moreover, DISH, a US-based television provider, introduced AI in its latest HD SET-TOP BOXes.

Moreover, government regulations mandating the digitization of cable networks in economies, such as India and China, have boosted the demand for STBs in these counties.

The latest trend witnessing momentum in the market is the availability of TVs integrated with STBs. These TVs provide access to online video streaming platforms and social media. Additionally, they deliver better storage options with capacities up to 2TB.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Pace

Technicolor

Arris

Echostar

Cisco

Humax

Netgem

Apple

Sagemcom

Roku

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Broadcom Corp.

Comcast Corp.

Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd.

Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Skyworth Digital Holding Co. Ltd.

Telergy HD

Scope of the Report

A HD SET-TOP BOX is a device that enables the television set to become a user interface to the Internet and enables a television set to receive and decode digital television (DTV) broadcasts. In the current market space, STB has become an integral part of TV viewing in many regions of the world.



Key Market Trends

Satellite Type Witnessed Rapid Growth and is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

Satellite television is one of the most important applications of the HD SET-TOP BOX market. One of the innovations in satellite TV is the introduction of a show recording facility, which enables consumers to record their shows in real-time and watch it later, as per their convenience.

India is a huge market for HD SET-TOP BOXes. In addition to a thriving direct-to-home satellite business, the country is nearing the end of digitization of its cable TV system, an effort that saw a massive upgrade of cable boxes across the country. For instance, India had around 67.56 million DTH subscribers in 2017, as compared to 66.09 million in 2016.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the top five pay Direct to Home (DTH) providers added 80,000 net pay subscribers in the quarter ending in September 2018.

There is a tough competition between Cable TV and DTH. However, TV viewers may be able to switch their DTH or cable service providers without changing the HD SET-TOP BOX (STB), by the end of 2019, according to the regulator Trai's Chairman.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market Studied

Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest market, owing to the growing adoption of different HD SET-TOP BOXes in countries, such as China and India. A large part of the Asian population still depends on HD SET-TOP BOXes and television sets for entertainment.

The introduction of Smart TVs and High Definition (HD) channels has led to an increase in digital TV viewing, which, in turn, may boost the growth of the HD SET-TOP BOX (STB) market.

In March 2018, Dish TV India Limited announced the completion of its merger with Videocon D2h Limited. With this acquisition, the two companies created one of the largest listed media companies in India and promised to lower the procurement costs of HD SET-TOP BOXes. Mergers of this stature supplement market growth and help in increasing the demand from consumers.

Furthermore, growing disposable income, coupled with the presence of numerous government regulations regarding the digitalization of wired cable television broadcast channels across the region, is expected to boost the growth of the STB market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The television industry has been witnessing a myriad of changes over the past several years and has become more diverse than ever. Though the HD SET-TOP BOX market is currently consolidated, it is expected to be fragmented in the coming years, owing to the entry of regional players in the market. The entry of new players intensifies the competition and reduces the profit margins of other vendors. The players are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships.

