Dr. Lisa Hale of Focused Leadership Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even the CEO of a multibillion dollar company can get stuck. Whether their focus is in the foreground or background of their mind, that being stuck drains their leadership mojo. Too often, their solution is to dive into operationally fixing this problem. But how important is this problem in terms of the organization’s overall mission? How can leadership be at the root of it? In what way can a pause to reflect help us see a new creative, and more effective path? These are the questions leaders must ask.

Dr. Lisa Hale is the founder of Focused Leadership Consulting, where she helps senior leaders and senior teams optimize and amplify their leadership effectiveness.

“The thing that gets in the way for even the most accomplished leaders is focus on the wrong things,” says Dr. Hale. “They are intimately focused on what they believe they should be focused on, but it's not getting the results they want. They're looking to outside of themselves for where the problems are. My role is to help them open their eyes to more possibilities; to lead, not manage.”

Dr. Hale has been working with leaders for over 30 years. She says a leader’s performance, creativity and energy all rise or fall based on how much they're stuck in fear, hiding or blame.

“When I'm working with that leader, the focus needs to be on their own thinking to transform outcomes,” says Dr. Hale. “Leaders deal with things that can push them into a very reactive place, but we can’t access our creativity when we’re coming from a place of fear.”

The only way we unleash our creativity is when we allow ourselves to choose the opposite of that fear, hiding and blame, which is love. The key, says Dr. Hale, is to lead from a place of love, truth and radical ownership. There is tremendous freedom in this path.

“As the senior leader of a team, we have to be committed to owning what we can do and be open to expanding our vision of what is possible,” says Dr. Hale. “Radical ownership is such a beautiful guide for leaders of teams, because each of us has everything to do with how we respond to stress. We can't try to operate outside of our own locus of control. Most leaders understand this conceptually, but when the rubber meets the road, they are stunned by how many opportunities they haven't considered. That's where the real fun begins: helping leaders see the things they can do about situations that actually move the needle.”

