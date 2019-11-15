LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Market Report 2019 by Technology, Trends, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) Market
The global LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LabWare
Apex Healthware
CloudLIMS
RURO
Freezerworks
Abbott Informatics
Sunquest
Accutest
BioMeD
Thermo Scientific
Ocimum Biosolutions
Blaze Systems
Caliber
ApolloLIMS
STMS
Genologics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
MAC
Windows
Android
iOS
Segment by Application
Hospital
Manufacture
School
Other
