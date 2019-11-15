German Embassy supports ‘Pionier Boys’ School’ in Windhoek

On 11 November 2019, Orgill van Wyk and Benneth Sankwasa, the school principal and hostel superintendent of Pionier Boys’ School, signed a grant contract with Ambassador Herbert Beck. The school in Windhoek receives financial support amounting to 62,098.16 N$ (approximately 3,800.00 €) which will be used to purchase a solar system for warm water supply for the school hostel. The donation is made available through the micro-project fund of the Embassy.

Pioneer Boys’ School is a government school for boys with learning difficulties, which is attended by approximately 450 learners between the age of 14 and 16. It offers grades 5 - 7 and two vocational streams, namely pre-vocational and vocational. The courses offered are plumbing, electrics, carpentry and bricklaying.

The hostel, which provides accommodation for over 150 learners, has not had a hot water installation for years, which meant that children had only cold water in the washrooms.

Many of the learners of Pionier Boys’ School come from underprivileged backgrounds, and struggle to manage their everyday life and concentrate on their school career.

The installation of a solar system for warm water supply will provide the learners a more conducive environment to learn and live in the hostel.



