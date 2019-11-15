The Asia Pacific AI Chip market accounted for US$ 1.03 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.9% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 22.27 Bn in 2027

The increase in digitalization, presence of the huge amount of data, and significant adoption of advanced technologies by various industries are the key drivers that are propelling the growth of the AI Chip market.

Moreover, the increase in the integration of cloud-based computing across industries and the proliferation of edge devices are expected to boost the AI Chip market growth in the forecast period. All the major industries across are globe including BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, healthcare, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, energy & power are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Artificial intelligence facilitates businesses to prioritize and automate their decision making. It also helps in analyzing big complex structured and unstructured data to provide deeper insights and improve efficiency by accurate planning. With all these applications, artificial intelligence enables businesses to improve operational efficiency, lower operating costs, enhance service quality, and customer experience. Further, the AI Chip market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance their capabilities and boost its position in the market.

The AI Chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the AI Chip market further.



For instance, the governments of various countries in this region are trying to attract FDI in the technology sector with the increasing need for enhanced technology-related services.For instance, China’s government relaxed the restrictions on new entries with an objective to encourage overseas and private capital to invest in its economy.



Moreover, in developing countries, irregular taxation policies on businesses lead to stagnation when it comes to advanced technologies.For instance, in the Asia Pacific region, China levies heavy taxes on any businesses which are from outside China, which makes it difficult for businesses to invest.



Also, it affects other OEMs in the Asia Pacific region, and this will, in turn, impact the growth of AI Chip market.

On the basis of type, GPU market led the Asia Pacific AI Chip market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Presently in artificial intelligence applications, Graphics Processing Units or GPUs are the most widely used hardware.



High parallelism and memory bandwidth of GPUs make them the most viable option for machine and deep learning applications, especially in training.GPUs were initially used to accelerate a large number of multiple and add calculations executed in graphics rendering.



With an increase in demand for high performance graphics, the demand for powerful GPUs also grew. With continuous improvements, the GPU is becoming much more powerful than the CPU.

The overall AI Chip market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the AI Chip market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the AI Chip market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the AI Chip market. Some of the players present in AI Chip market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Xilinx, Inc. among others.

