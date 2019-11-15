The Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market accounted for US$ 457. 4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27. 3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 3944. 8 Mn in 2027.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific All-in-one Modular Data Center Market to 2027- Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Customized Container Types; Deployment Type; End-users" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794690/?utm_source=GNW

One of the key driver for all-in-one modular data centers are its high speed of deployment. The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data centers are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to traditional data center or server room installation. The all-in-one modular data centers eliminate the time required for design, specifications, procurement, integration of disparate components, and others. The speed of deployment depends on the standardization of all-in-one modular data centers. The more standardized the data center, the more likely it is to be a stocked item. As the kW capacity of data centers increases, it is less likely to be stocked item and higher carrying cost. However, all-in-one data centers are always faster to deploy compared to traditional data centers. Therefore, quick deployment is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of all-in-one modular data center market.

Green all-in-one modular data centers utilize energy efficient technologies, does not contain obsolete systems and take advantage of new and efficient technologies.With the increasing concern for green factor, the market is witnessing a significant demand for green data centers.



The cost of power consumption of data centers during its lifecycle comprises the largest percentage in the total cost of ownership.Planning infrastructure based on the current IT requirement and adding new modules as per the need of growing IT requirement enables users to provide modules only for the required equipment and the power cost saved during the service life of the data center is extremely high.



The all-in-one modular data center enables a good match in the workload and capacity of power and cooling system to improve work efficiency and reduce over-configuration. Therefore, the adoption of green datacenter is expected to influence the all-in-one modular data center market positively.

The Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the all-in-one modular data center market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market further.



The government of various countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India and Japan are taking initiatives for accelerating digitization which might support the growth of all-in-one modular data center market in APAC. The all-in-one modular data center market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players which hold the major share of the all-in-one modular data center market.

The all-in-one modular data center market by end-users is segmented into BFSI, Telecom & IT, OTT, government, healthcare, and others.The increasing digitalization in the BFSI sector is driving the demand for all-in-one modular data center market.



To provide the customer with advanced banking services such as application-based services, mobile banking, net banking, SMS banking, and others, companies need to handle the huge amount of data of customers.Further, with increasing penetration of digitization across sectors outside banking & finance sector such as development in social media platforms, banking service providers need to constantly evaluate their operations in order to meet the changing customer demand and expectations.



Shifting trend towards digitization, rising adoption of cloud-related services and rising adoption of analytics in BFSI sector are some of the factor contributing to the need to store and manage a large amount of data thereby driving the adoption of the data center in BFSI sector. With consumers moving online, retail banks are increasing their investments in digitization their operations, to make themselves adaptable to the online environment.

The overall Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to Asia-Pacific region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center industry.Some of the players present in all-in-one modular data center market are Rittal GmbH & Co.



KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd, Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Flexenclosure AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Active Power, Inc., and NTT Communications Corporation among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05794690/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.