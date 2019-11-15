Global Peristaltic Pumps Industry
Peristaltic Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$209. 4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 5%. Tube Pumps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$328.5 Million by the year 2025, Tube Pumps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tube Pumps will reach a market size of US$16.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$57.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC; Flowrox Oy; Gilson, Inc.; Graco, Inc.; IDEX Corporation; Prominent Systems Inc.; Randolph Austin Company; Verder Group; Wanner Engineering, Inc.; Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Wmftg)
