The textile dyes market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The textile dyes market is projected to grow from USD 8. 2 billion in 2019 to USD 10. 9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5. 9%, between 2019 and 2024. APAC is the largest consumer of textile dyes.

Low-cost of manufacturing in APAC countries and high demand for textile dyes in the region are driving the demand for textile dyes.



Reactive is the fastest-growing dye type of the textile dyes market.

Reactive dyes are most compatible with cellulose fibers.Common fabrics for this type of dye include rayon, cotton, and some nylons.



Major drivers of this dye type include better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as good wash-fastness and wide range of color compatibility.



Cotton is the largest fiber type of the textile dyes market.

Cotton fibers are known to be particularly durable and resistant to abrasions.These fibers can retain many dyes and are washable and iron-able, which make the textiles suitable for the mass production of clothing products.



This type of textile yarn has been in demand owing to their properties that allow the end product to have low maintenance.



APAC is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing textile dyes market.

APAC is the largest as well as fastest-growing textile dyes market.It encompasses a diverse range of economies with different levels of economic development and multiple industries.



Textile dyes manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the largest market for textiles due to the high demand for apparel & clothing.The growth is mainly attributed to the rising demand for textile and garment products from the large population in the region.



The key market players are expanding their textile dyes production in APAC, especially in China and India.



The key companies profiled in this report are the Huntsman Corporation (US), Kiri Industries (India), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co., Ltd. (China), LANXESS AG (Germany), and Archroma Management LLC (Switzerland).



The textile dyes market has been segmented on the basis of dye type (direct, reactive, vat, basic, acid, disperse, and others), fiber type (wool, nylon, cotton, viscose, polyester, acrylic, and others), and region (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America). The dye type and fiber type segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



