The plasma feed market is estimated at USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025

The growth of the plasma feed market is driven by high pressure on the feed industry to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed. Growing concerns related to environmental impacts of animal slaughtering industry and realization of the benefits of the animal byproducts gears the market for plasma feed.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Feed Market by Source, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797427/?utm_source=GNW





The porcine segment, by source, dominated the market with a larger share in 2018.

Based on the source, the plasma feed market is classified into porcine, bovine, and others.Porcine, as a source, plays a crucial role in the plasma feed industry.



Most of the companies such as Darling Ingredients and The Lauridsen Group offer plasma protein products sourced from porcine. Porcine plasma proteins can replace a particular amount of weaning pig soybean diet without reducing its performance; thus, it can be used as a replacement for other protein sources.



The swine segment accounted for the largest share in 2018.

Based on the application, swine are observed to hold a dominant share in the plasma feed market.The amino acid is an essential constituent of a swine’s diet.



Increase in demand for pork meat in the US and other North American countries coupled with high production of porcine meat in China and the US resulted in an increasing demand for alternative protein sources such as plasma feed for swine diet, which is also affected by the ban on antimicrobial use in the feed.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific plasma feed market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing for the period considered for this study.The region’s growing concentration of animal slaughtered and increasing demand for animal food poses a strong potential for plasma feed manufacturers.



The effects of changing consumer demand for high-quality meat food products along with high aquafeed production in the region create a potential market for plasma feed in the feed industry.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 10%

• By Designation: C-Level - 10%, D-Level - 80%, and Others* - 10%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 50%, Europe - 20%, North America - 15%, and RoW** - 15%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and other countries in Africa, the Middle East, and South America.



Leading players profiled in this report:



Plasma feed Product Manufacturers:

• Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

• The Lauridsen Group Inc. (US)

• SARIA Group (Germany)

• Sera Scandia (Denmark)

• Lican Food (Chile)

• Puretein Agri LLC. (US)

• Veos Group (Belgium)

• Kraeber & Co Gmbh (Germany)

• Rocky Mountain Biologicals (US)

• Lihme Protein Solutions (Denmark)

• EcooFeed LLC (US)

• FeedWorks (Australia)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the plasma feed market based on source, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global plasma feed market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the plasma feed market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the plasma feed market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797427/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.