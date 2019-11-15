Technological advancements in the drone technology and rising demand for autonomous last mile delivery applications are the major factors driving the growth of the autonomous last mile delivery market, globally.

The autonomous last mile delivery market size is expected to grow from USD 12.0 billion in 2019 to USD 91.5 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during the forecast period. The autonomous last mile delivery market is driven by the increasing use of aerial delivery drones and ground delivery vehicles in logistics & transportation and retail & food delivery applications across the globe. However, formulation and stringent implementation of various regulations to ensure safety in flying drones are expected to restrain the growth of the market across the globe.



The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period in the autonomous last mile delivery market

Based on platform, the autonomous last mile delivery market is studied for the aerial delivery drones market and ground delivery vehicles market.The aerial delivery drones market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The demand for aerial delivery drones in autonomous last mile delivery is expected to increase owing to advantages, such as timely delivery, lower traffic congestion, and low cost of operation. Major manufacturers of aerial delivery drones include Wing, Zipline and Prime Air, among others.



The -10 kilograms weight segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the autonomous last mile delivery drones market in 2019

The payload weight segment of the global autonomous last mile delivery drones market has been segmented into >5 kilograms, 5-10 kilograms, and > 10 kilograms.The > 5 kilograms category includes package delivery applications for retail & food last mile delivery.



The 5-10 kilograms category consists of the aerial delivery drones & ground delivery vehicles required for postal & medical equipment delivery.The demand for > 10 kilograms category is increasing across industries due to the changing consumption patterns and production of goods & services.



For example, in the logistics industry, freight forwarders are employing autonomous last mile delivery capabilities to address the changing needs of customers. The demand for autonomous last mile delivery is increasing, which is leading to the increasing demand in the aerial delivery drones market.



North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in autonomous last mile delivery market

The North America region is estimated to lead the global autonomous last mile delivery market in 2019, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.This region is upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aerial delivery drone manufacture.



The US and Canada are investing in next-generation drone technologies to enhance and gain a tactical edge. This is an opportunity for drone manufacturers to conduct long term partnerships with various logistics & transportation and e-commerce companies.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants in the autonomous last mile delivery drones market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World 5%



The autonomous last mile delivery market includes key players, such as include Starship Technologies (US), Savioke(US), Nuro (US), JD.com (China), and flirtey (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the autonomous last mile delivery drones market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as platform [aerial delivery vehicles (solution, type, application, payload weight, and range) and ground delivery vehicles (solution, type, application, payload weight, and range)] and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall autonomous last mile delivery drones market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

