MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global content intelligence market size to grow from USD 485 million in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 32.2% during 2019–2024

The major growth drivers for the market include the need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis. However, the vast volume of content acts as restraint by restricting marketers to deliver the right content to the right audience effectively.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Content Intelligence Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797100/?utm_source=GNW





Services component growing at the highest rate during the forecast period

Various vendors offer services associated with content intelligence to effectively implement content strategies considering the nascent stage of technology adoption.Some of the services provided by vendors to its customer are training/education, support, consulting/expertise, managed services, and others.



These services accelerate deployment, reduce delays, support integration, and provide custom training. The role of service holds importance as it improves the Return on Investment (RoI) and enables effective implementation of content intelligence.



Europe to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Countries in Europe are ahead in the adoption of content intelligence are UK, Germany, France, Italy.The adoption of AI among various end-user industries, such as marketing, security, retail, healthcare, and fintech, and the presence of domestic AI software developers are supplementing the overall growth of content intelligence in the region.



Organizations in Europe have been widely adopting the content intelligence to offer clients with personalized content as per the needs, thereby augmenting customer loyalty and retention.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 42%, and Tier III: 43%

• By Designation: C-Level: 62%, Director Level: 20%, and Others: 18%

• By Region: North America: 40%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of the key players offering content intelligence platform solutions. It profiles major vendors in the global content intelligence market including Adobe (US), M-Files (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Curata (US), Scoop.it (US), Social Bakers (Czech Republic), Atomic Reach (Canada), OneSpot (US), Vennli (US), and Idio (UK).



Research coverage

The report segments the global content intelligence market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.The component segment comprises solutions and services.



The content intelligence market by deployment type has cloud, on-premises, and hybrid.The content intelligence market by organization size has SMEs and large enterprises.



The content intelligence market by verticals covers BFSI, government & public sector, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & consumer goods, travel & hospitality, and others (education, and energy and utilities). The report covers the content intelligence market for four major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



The report would help the market leaders and new entrants in the global content intelligence market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the market into various subsegments; hence, it covers the market comprehensively. It provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments. The market numbers are split further across applications and regions.

2. It helps in understanding the overall growth of the market. It also provides information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. It helps stakeholders in understanding their competitors better and gaining more insights to strengthen their positions in the market. The study also presents the positioning of the key players based on their product offerings and business strategies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797100/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.