The gas separation membranes market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The gas separation membranes market size is estimated at USD 846 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1. 1 billion by 2024. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for carbon dioxide removal in emerging countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and South Korea.

However, regulations related to plasticization of polymeric membranes are restraining the growth of the gas separation membranes market.



Carbon dioxide removal application is estimated to be the largest segment of the gas separation membranes market.

The carbon dioxide removal segment was the largest application of gas separation membranes in 2018.The reservoirs present in South East Asian countries and the increasing demand for shale gas in North America are driving the market for carbon dioxide removal application.



Gas separation membranes are also used for various other applications such as nitrogen generation & oxygen enrichment, hydrogen recovery, vapor/gas separation, vapor/vapor separation, and air dehydration.



APAC is projected to be the largest gas separation membranes market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The APAC gas separation membranes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is driven mainly by the high demand for carbon dioxide removal from reservoirs, rising demand for sanitation and fresh water, increasing urbanization, and improving standard of living.



High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



The report profiles several leading players of the gas separation membranes market that include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide Advanced Separations (France), Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Honeywell UOP (US), Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), DIC Corporation (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Membrane Technology and Research, Inc. (US), and Generon IGS, Inc. (US). The report also includes detailed information about various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the gas separation membranes market.



