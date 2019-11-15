Robotic refueling system market projected to grow at CAGR of 50.0%

during forecast period. The robotic refueling system market is expected to grow from USD 25 million in 2019 to USD 2. 2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 50. 0% during forecast period. The growing requirement for low-cost mining operations and the need for improved security and safety, while fuel dispensation are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Refueling System Market by Fuel Pumped, Payload-carrying Capacity, Vertical and Geography - Global forecast 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797720/?utm_source=GNW



One of the major restraints for the growth of the market is the legal and safety regulations.Increasing adoption of autonomous technology is the key opportunity for the growth of the robotic refueling system market.



A challenge faced by the key players in the market is the replacement of manual caps with automated fuel caps.



Market for robotic refueling systems pumping other types of fuel is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for robotic refueling systems pumping other types of fuel is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Other fuel consists of hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, methanol, biofuel, and biodiesels.



Companies, such as PLUG POWER Inc (US) and Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) are a few of the pioneers in providing robotic refueling systems for hybrid and electric vehicles. A robotic system does the refueling for replacement of hydrogen fuel cells or lithium-based batteries of hybrid or electric passenger vehicles.



Mining vertical to hold largest share of market in 2019

The mining vertical to hold the largest share of the robotic refueling system market in 2019.From autonomous self-driven haulage trucks to autonomous refueling stations, the use of automation has been intensive in the mining vertical since the introduction of robotic refueling systems.



In this report, leading refueling robot manufacturers operating in the mining vertical have been analyzed, such as Rotec Engineering B.V and Scott Technology Ltd. They have successfully delivered these systems in a few of the operational mines of South America and Australia



Europe to dominate robotic refueling system market in 2019

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the robotic refueling system market during the forecast period. The presence of major robotic refueling system manufacturers such as Fuelmatics AB (Sweden) and Rotec Engineering (Netherlands), harsh climatic conditions, and an extensive industrial base are the major factors that make Europe a dynamic region for the robotic refueling system market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through the secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the robotic refueling system market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 10%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 70%, Directors – 20%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: North America – 25%, Europe – 50%, Asia Pacific – 15%, and RoW – 5%



The report profiles key players in the robotic refueling system market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Scott Technology (Scott Technology Ltd(New Zealand)), Fuelmatics AB (Sweden), Rotec Engineering B.V (Netherlands), Neste Oyj (Finland), Shaw development LLC (Shaw Development (US)), PLUG POWER Inc. (Power and Plug (US)), Aerobotix (US), Airbus S.A.S(Netherlands), The Boeing Company (Boeing (US)), ABB Group (Switzerland), KUKA (Germany), Simon Group Holding (US), FANUC Corporation (JAPAN), AUTOFUEL AB (Sweden), TATSUNO Corporation (Japan), CZECH INNOVATION GROUP (Czech Republic), Mine Energy Group Pty Ltd. (Australia), Husky Corporation (US), GAZPROMNEFT-AERO (Russia) and Green Fueling Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global robotic refueling system market based on fuel pumped, payload-carrying capacity, vertical, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the robotic refueling system market and forecasts the same till 2030.



Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the robotic refueling system market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the growth of the market.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.