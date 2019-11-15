The global electric vehicle communication controller market is estimated to grow from USD 55 million in 2019 to USD 563 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.8%

Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emission is expected to boost the usage of electric vehicles. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will, in turn, fuel the growth of components such as electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) that helps to normalize the current flowing from the charger to electric vehicle.

EVCC communicates with the supply equipment communication controller (SECC) on the charger.



Growth of e-commerce, logistics, and electrification of public transport is likely to propel the growth of commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period

The commercial vehicle is the fastest growing segment of the EVCC market.The market for EVCC is expected to grow significantly in the commercial vehicle segment as these vehicles are used for transporting and delivering heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability.



EVCC will play a crucial role in these vehicles as it will help in fast charging of the vehicle.Increasing sales of electric buses, particularly in China, has contributed to the growth of the electric bus segment.



In the near future, several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses. The increasing trend of replacement of fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth, followed by North America and Europe.It is also estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period.



Market experts predict EVs would account for the largest market share in China by 2025, which would drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market.China is estimated to be the largest market in the region.



The increasing popularity of compact EVs will propel the market for EVCC in the future.



North America is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the second-largest market, followed by Europe.It comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada.



North America is a regional hub for many renowned OEMs known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles.OEMs in North America such as Tesla and GM focus on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles.



The US holds the largest market share in the North American electric vehicle sales.



The electric vehicle communication controller market comprises major manufacturers such as LG Innotek (South Korea), Tesla (US), BYD Auto (China), Schnider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland).



