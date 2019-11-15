The surface disinfectants market to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2024

The global surface disinfectants market is projected to reach USD 1,252 million by 2024 from USD 837 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8. 4% from 2019 to 2024. The growth of the market is primarily driven by factors, such as the high prevalence of HAIs and implementation of favorable government initiatives & stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition, Type, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091913/?utm_source=GNW

Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



The wipes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays.Single-use disinfectant wipes form the fastest-growing segment in the surface disinfectants market.



Wipes offer several advantages—zero water consumption, lesser chances of cross-contamination compared to liquids, and ease of use.



In-house surfaces segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2018.

On the basis of application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into in-house surfaces, instrument disinfection, and other applications.The in-house surfaces segment accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2018.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces.



The hospital settings segment to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2019.

Based on end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories.Of all these end users, the hospital settings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high focus on infection control in hospitals (as a result of the rising prevalence of HAIs) and the high and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.



North America to dominate the surface disinfectants market in 2019.

North America, which includes the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high prevalence of HAIs in the region and the presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants to reduce the rate of HAIs.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

• By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia (25%), and RoW (16%)



The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Clorox Company (US), Ecolab (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Diversey, Inc. (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Whiteley Corporation (Australia), CarrollCLEAN (US), Metrex Research (US), and GOJO Industries (US). Product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by most players in this market.



Research Coverage

This report studies the surface disinfectants market based on composition, type, application, end user, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total surface disinfectants market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on surface disinfectants offered by the top 13 players in the market. The report analyzes the surface disinfectants market by composition, type, application, end user, and region

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various surface disinfectants

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the surface disinfectants market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the surface disinfectants market along with a competitive leadership mapping of up to 25 players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091913/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.