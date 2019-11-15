The 3D projector market is estimated to grow from USD 3.1 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.1%

The 3D projector market is driven by factors such as the significant rise in the adoption of 3D projectors in cinema halls and digitalization in the education sector, and technological advancements in 3D projectors.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Projector Market by Technology, Light Source, Brightness, Resolution, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800089/?utm_source=GNW

However, technical constraints with DLP projectors and metal halide light source may hinder the growth of the market.



Market for DLP technology to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

DLP technology offers technical and structural advantages to a projector.A 3D projector with DLP technology offers high native contrast and is comparatively smaller and lighter than LCD- or LCoS-based 3D projector.



DLP projectors provide higher brightness and use less power. With other advantages such as smoother video and brilliant, colorful image projection, DLP technology has become the most used technology in 3D projectors, especially for cinema application.



Based on applications, cinema is likely to be fastest-growing application during 2019–2024



Concept of multiplexes has attracted large audiences across the globe.With 3D movies gaining popularity among audiences in various countries, different film production companies are focusing on producing 3D movies.



To deliver the realistic viewing experiences of movies, cinema is moving to 3D-enabled projectors. Also, the adoption of digital screens worldwide, with a major percentage of screens being 3D, is propelling the 3D projector market; therefore, the market for cinema applications is expected to hold a significant share of the market by 2024.



APAC to record highest growth rate in 3D projector market during forecast period

APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the 3D projector market in the coming years. Leading players offering 3D projectors are located in APAC. 3D movie screens comprise the largest share of total movie screens in theaters in APAC. The 3D projector market in China contributes significantly to the market in APAC and is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the film market and the inclination of China audiences toward 3D movies are the factors driving the 3D projector market in China. Other countries that show significant growth in APAC are India and Japan. Apart from other areas of application such as events and large venues, education is expected to provide an opportunity in this market.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the 3D projector marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 40%, and Managers = 25%

• By Region: North America = 20%, Europe - 25%, APAC = 40%, and RoW = 15%



Major players in the 3D projector market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Optoma (Taiwan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Vivitek Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), Christie Digital (US), Viewsonic (US), JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan), Digital Projection (UK), Wolf Cinema (US), Dukane (US), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Boxlight (US), InFocus Corporation (US), Sim2 BV (Italy), Dell (US), and Canon Inc. (Japan).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the 3D projector market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the 3D projector market based on technology, light source, brightness, resolution, application, and geography.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the 3D projector market.



It also analyzes competitive developments such as collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches & advancements carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D projector market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.