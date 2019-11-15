The natural fragrance market is estimated to grow from USD 2.7 billion in 2019 to USD 4.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6%

It is driven mainly by the increasing use of natural fragrance ingredients such as essential oils and natural extracts in various applications such as fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetic, and household care.

Natural fragrance is a blend of complex fragrance compounds, which are made up of natural aromatics. These fragrances are mainly used to impart the appealing odor/scent for several fragrance applications.



Natural extracts are expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient segment of the natural fragrance market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The natural extract segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. The growing concern towards the health hazards caused due to synthetic products has driven the market for natural ingredients, which thereby drives the natural fragrances market.



Personal care & Cosmetics application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024.

The personal care & cosmetic application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is owing to the increasing consumption of personal care & cosmetic products in the emerging economies around the globe.



Rising demand from fine fragrances, personal care & cosmetics, and household care is likely to drive the demand for natural fragrance market in Europe.



The Europe natural fragrance market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.The rising demand for natural products and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the mold release agents market in the region.



In addition, the presence of major manufacturers such as Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), Symrise AG (Germany), Mane SA (France), Robertet SA (France), CPL Aromas (UK), Iberchem (Spain), and Dauper (Spain), has positively influenced the demand trend for natural fragrances in the region.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%



The key players profiled in the report include are Givaudan SA (Switzerland), Firmenich SA (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Symrise AG (Germany), Takasago International Corporation (Japan), Mane SA (France), Robertet SA (France), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Bell Flavors & Fragrances (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for natural fragrance based on ingredients, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for natural fragrance market.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the natural fragrance market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on natural fragrances offered by top players in the global market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the natural fragrance market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for natural fragrances across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global mold release agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the natural fragrance market

