The global crowdsourced testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2019 to USD 2.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9%

during the forecast period. The increasing necessity to improve the user experience for competing in today’s global market, along with building brand awareness, organizations need to get their website or mobile app delivered to the public fast.

To keep up with the continuous delivery model, they need to deploy crowdsourced testing services to gain user insights and assure software quality as per the user at an incredibly quickening pace and in a cost-effective manner.



Among the testing type segment, the functionality testing segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Under the testing type segment, the functionality testing services is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as they are utilized by organizations to ensure the software is working as designed from the user’s perspective or not. This is done by checking it from top to tail with no necessity of understanding of the functioning of the development code internally, helping the company release more stable and reliable software.



Among the platform segment, the website testing platform to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Among the platform segment, the website testing segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, as website testing is the most implemented testing service by crowdsourced testing vendors.This testing service explores a website for its functionality, reliability, and performance.



The website is checked for its responsiveness, compliance, functioning by user-type, and effectivity for providing better customer experience. For any organization, a website serves to make an impression on its potential customers; hence, website testing is widely used across organizations.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the widespread adoption of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, along with the fast-paced adoption of online services. Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China and India, which are rapidly implementing latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of the crowdsourced testing market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the crowdsourced testing market.



Research Coverage

Crowdsourced testing market by testing type, platform, organization size (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises), vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global crowdsourced testing market.



