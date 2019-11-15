The global VMI market is expected to grow from USD 113 million in 2019 to USD 173 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%

during the forecast period. Increase in smartphone penetration, need to increase the productivity of employees, and reduced hardware and operating cost using VMI are the major factors driving the growth of the global VMI market.

Android application compatibility and technical issues is a key restraint for the global VMI market.



Healthcare vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Healthcare is one of the lucrative segments in the VMI domain.This segment faces many technological challenges, which includes the rising number of regulations.



Technological developments in the healthcare segment have transformed healthcare operations from physical to digital.The healthcare segment works on critical and time-based operating arrangements that need real-time data and instructions, which mobile and system connectivity has made possible.



VMI is one such solution that has benefited this segment on a large-scale due to higher adoption of telemedicine trend.The mobile health applications have millions of smartphone users.



The healthcare segment is said to be witnessing growth in terms of adoption of VMI technology. This segment varies across the regions in terms of population, number of patients and hospitals, and other similar factors.



BFSI vertical to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical is estimated to lead the VMI market in 2019.Companies in the BFSI industry have already adopted BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions, even though there is a considerable amount of security risk involved.



One of the biggest concerns about mobility in BFSI organizations is data security and privacy.To address the data security needs, companies are gradually adopting the VMI platform and services.



Moreover, BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market size owing to the adoption of VMI solutions that help protect organizational data, increases operational efficiency, and improves business savings.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is home to various developing economies, and a mobile subscription landscape in APAC is changing rapidly owing to the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to the report The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019, published by GSMA, mobile technologies and services generated 5.3% of GDP across APAC, in 2018. The report also stated that, at the end of 2018, 1.9 billion people across APAC were connected to the mobile internet with the addition of 200 million new subscribers as compared to its earlier year. Additionally, according to the report, in APAC, two-thirds of new subscribers are expected to be from India and China by 2025. Hence, the increase in mobile subscriptions and the growth of mobile technologies and services are the factors making APAC one of the most attractive VMI markets to invest.



