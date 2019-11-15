Global Sports Drink Market 2019 To Grow At A 4.5% Cagr Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sports Drink – Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Strategies And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Sports Drink Market 2019-2025

Market Overview:

Innovation of new flavours packed with health benefits and improving lifestyles of the urban population is leading to a healthy growth of global sports drink market. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2024, sports drinks are beverages that help athletes and fitness enthusiasts replace electrolytes, energy and water before, during and after an intense training session. The rising demand for sports drinks can be explained with the growing number of fitness professionals and sportsmen across the world.

An inclination to physical fitness, rising number of fitness centres and health clubs are expected to fuel the market growth for sports drinks. As a result, manufacturers are promoting new flavours thereby expanding on their product portfolio. Different age groups are targeted since sports is gaining immense popularity across teenagers and adults. This report focuses on Sports Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports Drink market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.

However, increasing levels of awareness and inclination towards natural and organic products and reduced side effects associated with them is hindering the market growth of sports drinks. Production of sports drinks with natural ingredients is therefore expected to propel the market growth by opening up opportunities to a large number of players to introduce innovative variants of sports drink.

Top Key Vendors:

Pepsico

Coca Cola

Monster Beverage

Arizona Beverage

Abbott Nutrition

Glaxosmithkline

Living Essentials

Britvic

Extreme Drinks

AJE Group

Market Segmentation:

The global sports drink market is broadly segmented by type, application and region.

The market segment by Type is classified into:

Hypotonic Sports Drink

Isotonic Sports Drink

Hypertonic Sports Drink

The market segment by Application is classified into:



Athletes

Casual Consumers

Lifestyle User

The market is led by key players such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Some of the dominating players such as Gatorade and PowerAde of PepsiCo and Coca-Cola respectively have proved successful owing to their wide product portfolio.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the sports drink market is segmented into North America (US), Europe (Germany), Asia Pacific (China), Central and South America (Brazil) and Middle East and Africa (South Africa). North America held a dominant market share of 40.3% in terms of revenue in 2018. It continues to be the leading market owing to a rising trend of athleticism and fitness in general. Shifting dietary patterns and changing consumer lifestyle is influencing the growth in this market. European countries on the other end are major markets for sports drink owing to high disposable income levels and estimated to be a potential growth market since the youth population base is significantly higher in these countries.

Industry News:

Having seen the evolution of the athletic consumer first hand, Brett O’Brien, senior vice president and general manager of Gatorade says that the current trends in sports drinks sees an end to “one-size-fits-all” approach. The PepsiCo-owned company therefore strives to take a predictive approach to innovation by introducing new and diverse products for their consumers. Rising diversity among athletes has led the company to broaden their portfolio offering a wide variety of options to suit personalized tastes.

