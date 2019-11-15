Global 4K Video Surveillance Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global 4K Video Surveillance Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
The global 4K Video Surveillance market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on 4K Video Surveillance volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 4K Video Surveillance market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of 4K Video Surveillance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their 4K Video Surveillance manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Axis Communications
Sony
Kintronics
Samsung
Bosch Security Systems
Dahua Technology
Lorex
Honeywell Security
Ganz Security
GeoVision
Leopard Imaging
Hikvision
Mobotix
Panasonic
FLIR Systems
A1 Security Cameras
Netgear
Piper NV
YI Technology
Taylored Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Indoor
Outdoor
Segment by Application
Public Spaces
Commercial Facilities
Residential Infrastructure
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
