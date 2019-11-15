Champagne Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Champagne Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Champagne Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Champagne Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Champagne Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The variety of carbonated wine or sparkling wine that is primarily produced in the Champagne area of France is called Champagne. The Champagne is typically a product of various specific varieties of grapes that collectively includes the Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and the Pinot noir. The Champagne is a typical white wine extracted from the grapes that are not entirely white. Champagne possesses its color due to the process of extraction that helps in minimizing the contact between the juice and the skin of the grapes.

Using the name “Champagne” is banned in most of the countries globally. The European Union has passed the ordinance under the Protected Designation of the Origin Status and has ordered it to be called sparkling wine. With respect to the enforcement, most of the countries of the European Union have labeled their product under different names. Some of the names are as follows, Prosecco, Spumante, and Asti Spumante in Italy, Cava in Spain, and Sekt in Germany and Austria.

Although the United States of America allows some domestic producers to use the title on their label in addition to the listing of the actual origin of the wine, but also has restrictions on the producers those who have started producing after the year of 2006, the grant also specifies most of the other sparkling drinks to be simply labeled as sparkling wine.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2641265-2015-2023-world-champagne-market-research-report-by-product-type-end

Champagne is a variety of sparkling (or carbonated) wine produced in the Champagne region of France. Champagne is typically produced from a few specific varieties of grapes, including Pinot noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. Although these grapes are not all white, champagne is typically a white wine due to extraction methods that minimize contact between the juice and skin.Use of the Title “Champagne”Most countries restrict the use of the term Champagne to only those sparkling wines produced in the Champagne region of France. In Europe, this is enforced by the European Union under the Protected Designation of Origin status. Because of this, sparkling wines from other European countries are sold under other names such as Prosecco (Italy), Cava (Spain), Sekt (Germany and Austria), and Spumante or Asti Spumante (Italy).The United States does not fully restrict the use of the word Champagne, and allows some domestic producers to use the title on their label. Only those domestic producers who used the title “Champagne” prior to 2006 are allowed to continue its use, provided it is accompanied by the listing of the wine’s actual origin. Most other domestic sparkling wines will be simply labeled as “sparkling wine.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Moet & Chandon

Nicolas Feuillatte

Veuve Clicquot

Laurent Perrier

Dom Perignon

Mumm

Piper Heidsieck

Pommery

Taittinger

Louis Roederer

Perrier Jouet

Bollinger

Ruinart

Pol Roger

Lanson

Krug

Market Segmentation of Global Champagne Market

The Global Champagne Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different types of segments are,

Non-vintage – The Non-Vintage Champagne refers to the Champagne that is a perfect blend of the harvest of grapes of different years.

Vintage Millésime – The Vintage Millésime Champagne is a product that consists of 64% of the Pinot Noir.

Cuvée de prestige – The Cuvée de prestige is the most exceptional quality of Champagne that is yielded from the best quality grapes from the most beautiful vineyards.

Blanc de Blancs – The Blanc de Blancs Champagne is a derivative of the Chardonnay grapes.

Blanc de Noirs – The Champagne that is a product of the juice of the black-skinned grapes is known as the Blanc de Noirs.

Rosé – The Rosé Champagne is a product that is made by the inclusion of a small percentage of red wine in it.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Champagne Market

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Champagne includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Champagne is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which is more than its expected value by the year 2023. The Global Market of the Champagne was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2015. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Champagne is termed as 2015 – 2023.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition

2 Global Market by Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

5 Global Market by Regions

6 North America Market

7 Europe Market

8 Asia-Pacific Market

9 South America Market

10 Middle East & Africa Market

11 Market Forecast

12 Key Manufacturers

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2641265-2015-2023-world-champagne-market-research-report-by-product-type-end

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.