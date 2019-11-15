Handset Proximity Sensor Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Handset Proximity Sensor Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of "Handset Proximity Sensor Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Handset Proximity Sensor market. Global research on Global Handset Proximity Sensor Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

AMS-TAOS

Sharp

Vishay (Capella)

Avago

Heptagon

Maxim

ST Microelectronics

Intersil

Panasonic

Epticore

Sitronix (Sensortek)

Everlight

Liteon

Market Overview

The handset proximity sensor is a distance measurement product that is used to detect the presence of nearby objects without any physical contact. It is a compact, low-profile package that enables the user to use the sensor in the products like smartphones, with high flexibility. This proximity sensor works when the user answers the calls and when the users face close to the screen, the screen light will turn off automatically and lock the screen to avoid accidental input and power saving.

The handset proximity sensors can also be used to recognize air gestures and hover-manipulations. These sensing elements can replace vision-camera based solutions for hand gesture detection. The smartphones these days come with many sensors to facilitate better user experience, provide various applications with enhanced information and provides robust and increased battery life. Hence, handset proximity sensors like accelerometers, gyroscope, magnetometer, auto-brightness, and GPS are some of the sensor types that are used in the handsets to make it more suitable and convenient for the user.

The global handset proximity sensor market report analyses the growth of the product in the coming years from 2019-2025. With the widespread use of smartphones and the various key players in the market, the key manufacturers are focusing on making the products more reliable and user-friendly by introducing new features. The various technological advancements in the field of smartphones and electronic gadgets are also driving the handset proximity sensor market. The report also includes an analysis of the global manufacturing sites, apparent consumption, import, export, and sales revenue of the product market.

Market Segmentation

The handset proximity sensor can be segmented based on the type as Ultrasonic Displacement Sensor and Optical Displacement Sensor. The Ultrasonic Displacement Sensor emits ultrasonic waves from the sensor head and receives the waves reflected off the target object. The distance is measured by detecting and calculating the time from the emission to receipt of the ultrasonic wave. And on the basis of market segmentation by applications, the handset proximity sensor market can be categorized as Low-end smartphones, Mid-range smartphones, and High-end smartphones. High-end smartphones have some latest and costly technology. Whereas, the Mid-range smartphones are more task-specific i.e., some of the features ae of higher values than the other features.

Regional Overview

Regions like South America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East are among the major hubs for the growth of the handset proximity sensor market. The addition of these sensors is an attempt of the key players in the smartphone industry to make these gadgets more convenient and easy to use by the consumers. The report gives the regional overview based on the competitive landscape, company profiling, sales data and product specifications of the handset proximity sensor market. The key companies are also working on overcoming the limitations present in the proximity sensing and are focusing on developing sensors that have improved sensing capability and longer working life.

Industry News

Xiaomi Smartphones have been using the INNER BEAUTY AI virtual proximity sensor by Elliptic Labs since 2016 and once again the Mi CC9Pro model by Xiaomi has used this virtual proximity sensor making possible larger, bezel-less screen and cleaner designs. The smartphone OEMs that use INNER BEAUTY have the capability of adding features like gestures and presence detection to the phones which in turn increases the appeal among the customers.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Handset Proximity Sensor Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

