Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (U.S.)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

The Nisshin OlliO Group Ltd. (Japan)

Soic Biochem Extractions Ltd. (India)

Garden Protein International Inc. (Canada)

MGP Ingredients Inc. (U.S.)

Beyond Meat Inc. (U.S.)

Amy’s Kitchen Inc. (U.S.)

Quorn Foods (U.K.)

Morningstar Farms LLC (U.S.)

Market Overview

Refrigerated meat substitute is an imitation of meat that is made mostly using plant-based ingredients. Refrigerated meat substitute is also known as vegetarian or vegan meat as it is completely made using vegetarian ingredients. Refrigerated meat substitute is available in soy-based, gluten-based and pea protein-based forms. Refrigerated meat substitute is widely consumed by vegetarians, vegans, and also those who want to reduce meat. Refrigerated meat substitute imitates meats like mutton, chicken, pork, etc. Refrigerated meat substitutes are a great source of complete protein for vegetarians and vegans as it has all amino acids available

Refrigerated meat substitute products have almost a similar taste of the real meat which makes these unique products in the food industry. The refrigerated meat substitute market has been growing ever since the rise in vegetarianism and veganism. Refrigerated meat substitute is preferred by many popular athletes who are vegetarians, also fitness enthusiasts who are vegetarians prefer refrigerated meat substitute. Many companies in the food industry are entering the refrigerated meat substitute market as the popularity of these food products have been increasing.

The Global Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market research report provides detailed information on the current trends, challenges faced scope for growth and other factors in the refrigerated meat substitute market. The report also analyses the key regions for growth, consumption rate, etc based on the statistical data available from the period of 2013-2018 which would help firms entering the refrigerated meat substitute market to come up with plans and strategies. The report segments the market product types and applications for a deeper insight into the market. The report predicts future scope and trends in the market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Segmentation

Refrigerated meat substitute products have become popular among vegetarians and vegans all over the world which has led the market to spread over across the globe. In order to understand the market in a better way, the refrigerated meat substitute market has been segmented into two parts based on product types and applications. The product type segment includes Soy-based meat substitutes, Wheat-based meat substitutes, Mycoprotein meat substitutes, and others. The soy-based substitutes are made out of soy products that include Tofu, etc. Wheat-based substitutes are made using wheat that includes seitan, etc. Mycoprotein substitutes are made using protein obtained from fungi. The application segment includes Retail, Restaurants, and others.

Regional Overview

The refrigerated meat substitute market is booming and has spread across many regions globally. The regional overview report on the refrigerated meat substitute market analyses the market at regional and global levels. The report provides detailed information on the market size, market scope, market share and other factors in the refrigerated meat substitute market. The report also discusses the key players in the regions, growth opportunities, manufacturing, etc based on the regions. The report provides a thoroughly researched data on the refrigerated meat substitute market spread across globally. The report covers Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and other key regions for growth analysis.

Industry News

Motomaki, a Japanese food chain company has added meat substitutes in its menu in order to make the menu versatile and flexible for its vegetarian and vegan customers. The company claims that the meat substitutes have no cholesterol and are Kosher certified. The food chain brand has tied up with a meat substitute company named Impossible Foods.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Refrigerated Meat Substitute Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Refrigerated Meat Substitute industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Refrigerated Meat Substitute industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

