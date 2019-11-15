Global Projector Screen Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
A new market study, titled “Global Projector Screen Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Projector Screen Market
The global Projector Screen market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Projector Screen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Projector Screen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Projector Screen manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Milestone AV Technologies
Elite Screens
Silver ticket Products
Vutec
Vista Outdoor
dnp denmark
Draper
Excelvan
Glimm Display
Pyle
Quartet
SnapAV
Swastik Telon
Stretchy Screens
Samsung
Segment by Application
Teaching
Business
Industrial
Other
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Tripod Type Projector Screen
Vertical Type Projector Screen
Desktop Projector Screen
Inflatable Projector Screen
