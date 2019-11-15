Sex Toy Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Sex Toy Market 2019 – Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share.

Overview:

The device or object that is primarily used for the purpose of stimulation of the human sexual pleasure is termed as a Sex Toy. Sex Toys are commonly termed as adult toys, dildo, or vibrators. These toys are specifically designed to look like the genitals of the human and are available in two different types, which are the vibrating type or the non-vibrating type. Sex Toys have gained a significant number of attention all over the globe as people are becoming more and more excited and exploratory towards the use of such devices.

Sex Toys are not only helping us in the enhancement of sexual health but also provide complete satisfaction to the user. Sex/adult toys are primarily used for women in comparison to men. The most ordered items of the sex toys include the cock rings, Vibrators, and personal lubricants. These items are mostly sold at shops that sell pornographic DVDs, sex shops, or the head shop. Rare instances of pharmacies keeping them in the stocks are rare instances.

Top Key Vendors:

Happy Valley

OhMiBod

Aneros

Doc Johnson

Ansell Healthcare

Tenga

Crystal Delights

Fun factory

Luvu Brands

Bad Dragon

Jimmyjane

Laid

BMS Factory

Adam & Eve

LoveHoney

LELO

Tantus

Eve Garden

Beate Uhse

Je Joue

Market Segmentation of Global Sex Toy Market:

The Global Market of the Sex Toy has been segmented depending on its types. Some of which includes,



Erotic Electrostimulation – The Erotic Electrostimulation involves the application of the electrical stimulation to the nerves of the body and with the primary emphasis being on the genitals.



Penetrative Toys – These are toys that are operated manually by the user. Penetrative Toys include Vibrators, Dildos, Glass Sex Toys, and Anal Toys.



Sex Dolls – A toy that is in shape of the feminine gender and helps in the process of intercourse when the individual is alone and without a partner.



Nipple toys – A nipple clamp is a sex toy genuinely known as a Nipple Toy. It is basically a clamp that is applied to the nipples of a person of any gender.



Major Geographical Regions of the Sex Toy Market:

Based on the region, the Global Market of the Sex Toy includes the United States of America, from North America. Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Russia from Europe. China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Australia from Asia-Pacific. Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia from Central & South America. And Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and GCC Countries from the Middle East & Africa.

Industry Insights:

The Sex Toy Market size is said to increase convincingly to 9.92 Billion USD by the year 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of more than its projected value of a massive 7% for the generation of revenue during its forecast period. The Global Sex Toy Market was recorded to be moving on a higher positive side in the year 2017. The income was recorded, which is more than its forecasted value. In this study, the base year considered is 2017, and 2018 to 2023 has been considered the forecast period for estimating the size of the market for the Global Sex Toy.

