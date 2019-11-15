Tonic Wine market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth, Consumption and 2023 forecasts explored in latest research.

“Tonic Wine - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

Market Overview

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Tonic Wine in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Tonic Wine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Buckfast Abbey

Leonard J Russell Snr

Campari Group

Scotland's

Sainsbury's

Portman Group

Reggae Treats

Dee Bee Wholesale

AhmadiAnswers

Herb Affair

Bristol

Jingjiu

Zhangyu

Wuliangye

Tonic wine is a special type of wine with medicinal properties. It is prepared using aromatic herbs and spices such as rosemary, sage, lavender, lemon balm, mint, thyme, rose geranium, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and mace. The wine helps lower down body temperature and cures fever, particularly pneumonia and typhoid. It contains all-natural ingredients and offers many health benefits. With the growing popularity of tonic wine, the global tonic wine market is likely to witness good progress over the forecast period.

Tonic wine gets assimilated into the body easily and is particularly good for those who have a weak appetite and low absorption capacity from food. It is also used by many for calming the mind and nervous system. Studies have shown that tonic wine has positive effects on those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. With people becoming more aware about the medicinal properties and many benefits of this wine, the global tonic wine market is projected to grow at a good pace in the coming years.

Reports suggest that that tonic wine helps reduces body fat and alleviates the risk of cancer, gallstones, and kidney stones. It also controls blood pressure, prevents tooth decay, and reduces stress and depression. Therefore, the demand for tonic wine has been on the rise and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This report studies the current status of the tonic wine market, growth prospects, market share, key players, key regions, market dynamics, opportunities, challenges, sales channels, distributors and more.

Market Segmentation:

The global tonic wine market is divided into product types and applications/ end-users.

Based on product types, the market is bifurcated into Magnum tonic wine, Buckfast tonic wine, Sanatogen tonic wine and Mandingo tonic wine. Magnum tonic wine is prepared with 100% natural ingredients and it contains vitamins, minerals, herbs and some percentage of alcohol. Buckfast tonic wine is a popular variety and it recorded sales of 45.2 million pounds in 2018. Sanatogen tonic wine is easily absorbed and digested. Its demand is particularly high among weak and recovering patients.

Based on applications/ end-users, the market is bifurcated into clinics, hospitals, health care and others.

Regional Analysis:

In this report, the five main regions considered for studying the global tonic wine market are North America (The United States, Mexico and Canada), Europe (France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, Australia, Japan, China, Singapore, Indonesia, South Korea, Vietnam and rest of the region), Central and South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria and South Africa).

The United Kingdom is the most important market for Buckfast tonic wine, followed by Europe and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific countries such as Singapore and Malaysia use tonic wine as a medicine as it contains healing herbs and spices.

Industry News:

Of the total sales of Buck fast tonic wine in 2018, the United Kingdom accounted for 44.5 million pounds. Europe recorded sales of 500000 pounds, while the rest of the world market accounted for 200000 pounds.



