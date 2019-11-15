Plastic Bag and Sack Market and its Future Outlook and Trend During the Period of 2019 – 2023

“Plastic Bag and Sack - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2023”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Plastic Bag and Sack Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Plastic Bag and Sack in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Plastic Bag and Sack market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Novolex

Advance Polybag

Superbag

Unistar Plastics

NewQuantum

Cardia Bioplastics

Olympic Plastic Bags

T.S.T Plaspack

Sahachit Watana

Xtex Polythene

Papier-Mettler

Biobag

Thantawan

Shenzhen Zhengwang

Rongcheng Libai

Plastic bag and sack are significant and commonly used plastic products and are classified as thin-film flexible packaging. The applications of these are found in transporting and containing waste, foods, chemicals, powders, ice, and others. The main factor regarding the product preference would be the strength of the materials and size of the container bags and as per the needs and requirements for which it is used. Newer materials for eco-friendly products have been the new trend shift for this market.

With the rise in the number of production plants and technological advancements regarding the processes involved, the plastic bag and sack market has seen a major boost in terms of market size and volume. The major factors that are playing a major role in the growth of plastic bag and sack market are rising demand from companies and supermarkets for their brand promotion and the demand from retailers due to the affordability and customized printability. Given the growth in purchasing power and disposable income of customers worldwide, the companies are capitalizing on this relatively economical investment.

Stringent policies implemented in order to curb plastic pollution by the government and strict policy against plastic bags and sacks may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. The report on the global plastic bag and sack market studies the market status and size. It provides a full-scale analysis of major players in plastic bags and sacks industry. Along with business overview, the market information, as well as the profiles, applications, and specifications of products along with the market performance are offered in this market survey.

Market Segmentation

The plastic bag and sack market has been segmented into various submarkets based on the product type and specifications and also the major applications. For the segments based on type, the report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each of them. For the application segments, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications or end users, consumption in terms of sales, market share and growth rate for each application.

The product type market split:

PE - polyethene

PP - polypropylene

BioPlastics - biodegradable variants

Others



The market split based on the applications:

Shopping Malls

Supermarket

Retail Stores

Others



Regional Analysis

The region-wise analysis conducted on the global plastic bag and sack market looks into the data on the production, consumption, revenue (million US$), market share and growth rate of these major regions around the world. The data collection and forecast have been done based on the time period from 2012 to 2023. The key regions and countries covered are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa). The list of the top manufacturers in these regions, with the data regarding the production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each of them have been included.

Industry News

San Miguel Corp. will be partnering with Philippine Bioresins Corp. in order to procure the conglomerate’s biodegradable plastic packaging. SMC will now use the packaging technology developed by Philippine Bioresins Corp. for a specific class of its products such as cement and feed sacks, grocery bags, and food packaging. The technology solutions provider Philippine Bioresins was recently given an Environmental Technology Verification certificate by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Industrial Technology Development Institute.

