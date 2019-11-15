Global Precision Stainless Steel Coils Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-strength precision stainless steel coils have seen a growing demand due to its higher strength-to-weight ration and affordability. The automotive industry, along with industrial spare parts, has the most demand for precision coils. Other factors attributing to the market demand include a rise in construction and infrastructure projects and growth in industrialization.

Precision stainless steel coil is derived from a hot rolled strip that is pickled. The coil is then reduced to a single stand cold roll or several stands in a series. The final thickness of the coil comes from rolling the steel by cold rolling directly or with an annealing operation.



Segmentation

The global precision stainless steel coils market can be segmented by thickness and end-users.

By thickness, the various categories of precision stainless steel coils include thickness below 0.6 mm, 0.6-1 mm, 1-1.5 mm, and 1.5-2 mm. Of these, precision stainless steel sheet or foil below 0.6 mm is primarily used in food & beverage, aerospace, building & construction, and automotive industries. This type of steel coil has the most substantial market share, and this upward trend is expected to grow in the coming years.

The major end-users for precision coils are defense, aerospace, automobile, medical, petrochemical, nuclear, and marine industries. Automobile, defense, and aerospace have the most demand for precision stainless steel coils, but the demand in other sectors is predicted to increase rapidly in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are the major consumers for precision stainless steel coils.

The Asia Pacific contributes to over half the market share based on volume. This hike is due to the increasing infrastructure activities in regions like India, Japan, and China. China is among the highest consumers of precision coils, and this trend is anticipated to grow in the coming years. Further, India also has a lot of growth opportunities owing to the growing manufacturing and transport industries in the region. The entry of manufacturing giants in the Asian market will boost the precision stainless steel coils market.

North America and Europe have a developed market for precision coils due to the prevalence of major manufacturers in these regions. In Europe, Germany is predicted to witness the most demand since it is the largest vehicle manufacturer in Europe. North America has many major energy and processing industries that drive the precision stainless steel coils market growth in this region. Both these economies are expected to have limited growth in the sector in the coming years, though large infrastructure projects will increase the demand.

The Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for the consumption of precision coils. Turkey is a major automotive part supplier, which will contribute to the growth in this region. Growing construction in Latin America will propel the market demand in this region, especially in Brazil.

Industry News

The global precision stainless steel coils market leaders focus on developing steel coils with higher strength. Affordability and sustainability are the primary goals of the industry players to boost sales, which in turn will improve the overall market growth.



