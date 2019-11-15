Functional Composites 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The functional composites market is highly attractive with global market value expected to reach $40.2 Billion by 2024 and growth forecast of CAGR 3.3% in the period of 2019 -2024.

Other major factors for the market growth of functional composites is a growing demand for light weight, corrosion resistant and high flame retardant materials in automotive, aerospace, defense, construction and electrical industry.

Materials whose functional properties are enhanced and promoted by combining them with other components are known as Functional Composites. They harness properties of other components to create a new functionally enhanced material. Their applications are in a diverse set of field like automotive, electronics, marine, building and construction, consumer goods, gas and pipeline, transportation and aerospace.



Major Key Players:

3M Company

Applied Materials, Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

Covestro AG

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

3A Composites Inc.

Bayer AG

Ametek, Inc.

Materion Corporation

Aerospace Metal Composites Limited

GKN PLC

Segmentation:

The functional composites market is segmented based upon type, end use industry, manufacturing process, molding compound, type of resin, type of fiber, type of fiber glass, type of carbon fiber and region.

Based upon type, functional composites are categorized as,

matrix composites

ceramic matrix composites

polymer matrix composites

hybrid matrix composites

Based upon end use industry, functional composites are categorized as,

Transportation

Wind Energy

Pipe & Tank

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Based upon manufacturing process, functional composites are categorized as,

Spray-up

Pultrusion

Resin Infusion

Compression Molding

Hand Lay-up

Injection Molding

Filament Winding

Prepreg Lay-up

Based upon molding compound, functional composites are categorized as,

Thermoplastic Compounds

BMC

SMC

Based upon type of resin, functional composites are categorized as,

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Vinyl ester

Thermoplastics

Based upon type of fiber, functional composites are categorized as,

Carbon fiber

Aramid fiber

Glass fiber

Based upon type of fiber glass, functional composites are categorized as,

Chopped Strands

Fabrics

Chopped Strand Mat

Single End Roving

Multi End Roving

Woven Roving

Continuous Filament Mat

Based upon type of carbon fiber, functional composites are categorized as,

PAN Based Carbon Fiber

Regional Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global functional composites in divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa.

The most high growth region with major population and emerging economies is Asia-Pacific. The region has witnessed major investment in infrastructure, transport and energy. An emerging economy with increase in disposable income has led to further surge in demand for functional composites. Increasing demand in automotive, electrical and construction sector in countries such as India, China and Japan.

North America remains as a major market for functional composites. Presence of major automobile, electronic and aerospace companies in the region is a major boost for high demand and innovation in the sector.

Europe is another major market for functional composites. With well organised automobile and electronic industry, the demands for improved functional composites has always been on the rise.

Industry News:

The global market of functional composites is expected to grow to approximately $109 Billion by 2024. The major factor of growth is attributed to a surge in demand for lightweight, electrical resistant, corrosion and chemical resistant and high flame retardant materials in various industries.



