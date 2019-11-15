Functional Composites 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The functional composites market is highly attractive with global market value expected to reach $40.2 Billion by 2024 and growth forecast of CAGR 3.3% in the period of 2019 -2024.
Other major factors for the market growth of functional composites is a growing demand for light weight, corrosion resistant and high flame retardant materials in automotive, aerospace, defense, construction and electrical industry.
Materials whose functional properties are enhanced and promoted by combining them with other components are known as Functional Composites. They harness properties of other components to create a new functionally enhanced material. Their applications are in a diverse set of field like automotive, electronics, marine, building and construction, consumer goods, gas and pipeline, transportation and aerospace.
Major Key Players:
3M Company
Applied Materials, Inc.
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Kyocera Corporation
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company
Covestro AG
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
3A Composites Inc.
Bayer AG
Ametek, Inc.
Materion Corporation
Aerospace Metal Composites Limited
GKN PLC
Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
Materion Corporation
Segmentation:
The functional composites market is segmented based upon type, end use industry, manufacturing process, molding compound, type of resin, type of fiber, type of fiber glass, type of carbon fiber and region.
Based upon type, functional composites are categorized as,
matrix composites
ceramic matrix composites
polymer matrix composites
hybrid matrix composites
Based upon end use industry, functional composites are categorized as,
Transportation
Wind Energy
Pipe & Tank
Construction
Marine
Aerospace
Electrical and Electronics
Consumer Goods
Based upon manufacturing process, functional composites are categorized as,
Spray-up
Pultrusion
Resin Infusion
Compression Molding
Hand Lay-up
Injection Molding
Filament Winding
Prepreg Lay-up
Based upon molding compound, functional composites are categorized as,
Thermoplastic Compounds
BMC
SMC
Based upon type of resin, functional composites are categorized as,
Epoxy
Phenolic
Polyester
Vinyl ester
Thermoplastics
Based upon type of fiber, functional composites are categorized as,
Carbon fiber
Aramid fiber
Glass fiber
Based upon type of fiber glass, functional composites are categorized as,
Chopped Strands
Fabrics
Chopped Strand Mat
Single End Roving
Multi End Roving
Woven Roving
Continuous Filament Mat
Based upon type of carbon fiber, functional composites are categorized as,

PAN Based Carbon Fiber
Continuous Filament Mat
PAN Based Carbon Fiber
Regional Analysis:
The regional segmentation of the global functional composites in divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
The most high growth region with major population and emerging economies is Asia-Pacific. The region has witnessed major investment in infrastructure, transport and energy. An emerging economy with increase in disposable income has led to further surge in demand for functional composites. Increasing demand in automotive, electrical and construction sector in countries such as India, China and Japan.
North America remains as a major market for functional composites. Presence of major automobile, electronic and aerospace companies in the region is a major boost for high demand and innovation in the sector.
Europe is another major market for functional composites. With well organised automobile and electronic industry, the demands for improved functional composites has always been on the rise.
Industry News:
The global market of functional composites is expected to grow to approximately $109 Billion by 2024. The major factor of growth is attributed to a surge in demand for lightweight, electrical resistant, corrosion and chemical resistant and high flame retardant materials in various industries.
