Luxury Sunglasses Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Luxury Sunglasses Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Luxury sunglasses have literally become the rage. They have been ruling the market over the past decade and expected to grow even more, given the increased disposable income levels of the masses coupled with the keenness to keep up with the fashion of the day. Over the forecast period, luxury sunglasses market is sure to see prosperous days; this is because people are wearing them regardless of age, season and/or any other factor. Moreover, the industry players have come up with flexible, long lasting and lightweight glasses with an abundant range in colors and lenses to choose from which certainly boosts up the market growth.

Global luxury sunglasses market is growing by the day. It is expected to grow @4.42% CAGR to touch $25.67 billion by the year 2024. Sunglasses were in the past used for protecting the eyes from glare and ultraviolet rays but they are now being used more as a fashion piece, for an aesthetic appeal. Over the past few years, luxury sunglasses have created style statements and widely being worn to display confidence, attitude and personality. These factors are greatly fueling the growth of this market.

There’s more to luxury sunglasses market. They are also being adopted for outdoor activities such as golfing, rock climbing, skating, mountain biking etc. There are performance-oriented sunglasses available on the market that have become hugely popular. People across classes and generations are buying these glasses either to show-off their persona in style or to protect their eyes from the scorching heat and light.



Major Key Players:

Essilor

LOUIS VUITTON

Safilo Group

Luxottica Group

CHARMANT Group

De Rigo Vision

Alexander McQueen

Guccio Gucci

Marcolin

REVO

Marchon Eyewear

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4032644-global-luxury-sunglasses-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Segmentation

The global luxury sunglasses market can be segmented on the basis of:

Type

Polarized

Non-Polarized

Application

Adults (Men/Women/Unisex)

Mature Adults

Young Adults

Seniors

The luxury sunglasses market is growing across sections of consumers regardless of age. However, young and mature adult segments are expected to dominate.

Distribution Channel

Offline Stores

Online Stores

Offline channels have always had the major share but online sales are also increasing significantly.

Regional Overview

The global luxury sunglasses market is dominated by the North American region. This is because countries such as U.S and Canada are rich economies and people here have more disposable incomes. This is followed by Germany, France, Italy, Russia and UK where people are more fashion and ‘class’ conscious; wearing a pair of luxury sunglasses is a matter of pride for several people. China, Japan, India and Korea in the Asia-Pacific region are also expected to give a lift to the market. The living standards of the people in South America, Africa and the Middle-East are also enhancing and it is anticipated that the sunglasses market will receive a significant contribution from these regions.

Latest Industry News

According to industry experts, a lot of efforts are on to make sunglasses polarized and feature-rich. Industry players are extending the features in order to provide more comfort to the eyes. Apart from being able to reduce the glare, polarized sunglasses also provide sight clarity.



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4032644-global-luxury-sunglasses-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion



CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.