Desktop RFID Printers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global desktop RFID printer market is expected to grow due to the technological advancements, a rise in smartphone technologies, and the boom in the eCommerce market. A number of sellers make use of RFID tags while dispatching items. Products bearing RFID tags can be easily recorded during the billing process without having to scan each product individually. Through RFID tags, retailers can easily tally the cost of products easily. These advantages are expected to boost the demand for desktop RFID printers.

Desktop RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Printers are thermal printing devices that are capable of printing RFID smart labels. RFID printers encode a chip within the RFID inlay while also printing barcodes, alphanumerics, and human-readable characters. Unlike its Industrial counterparts, Desktop RFID printers are suited for usage in closed, low-risk environments such as offices. They can print about 500+ RFID tags in a day.

Major Key Players:

Zebra

Honeywell

atlasRFIDstore

SATO

TOSHIBA TEC

PTS Mobile

Kodys

ValuTrack

Primera

Lexmark

Segmentation

Ultra-High Frequency RFID Desktop Printers operate at frequencies 300 MHz to 3GHz and use the 860 to 960 MHz band. They cover a read range of up to 40 feet or 12 meters. These RFID tags are highly affordable and are mostly used in retail, healthcare, anti-counterfeiting, manufacturing, transportation, life science, and pharmaceuticals.

HF RFID

High-Frequency RFID Desktop Printers operate at frequencies 3 to 30 MHz and have a read range capacity of 10 cm to 1 meter (3 feet). They are susceptible to radio wave interferences and are mostly used in payment, data transfer applications, and payments.

Amongst these two types, UHF RFID Desktop printers enjoy a greater demand due to the value offered by the product.

The report also analyzes the Desktop RFID printer market based on the sector where it is used.

Regional Analysis

Based on the geographical region, the report analyzes the prevalence and demand for RFID desktop printers in the following areas:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

The Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

It is estimated that North America shall contribute to the maximum growth of the industry as it generates the highest revenue in the global front.

Industry News

A global supplier of RFID products, Smartrac Technology Group, has recently announced its range of Skyline inlays and tags for on-metal applications. These RAIN RFID products come with optimized antenna and top-notch spacer-based design, which promises a read range of nearly 6 meters in the real-world conditions.



