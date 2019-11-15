Global Organic Cosmetic Products Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Organic Cosmetic Products Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”

The organic cosmetic products market is on the rise. This is due to the increasing cases of skin related issues such as dermatitis, allergies, hair fall, skin cancer and more; there is also an enhanced awareness about the health benefits allied with the usage of organic cosmetic products. Moreover, the spending capacity of the masses has increased, fueling the global market for organic beauty products. People are ready to shell out more money since they are increasingly becoming health-conscious.

Synthetic ingredients damage the skin texture and health. Women, who make up a large percentage of beauty product buyers have therefore in the recent times started looking out for organic products to enhance their beauty. Men too have become beauty conscious and begun using cosmetic products, organic cosmetics in particular. So, it is clear that the global organic cosmetic products market will see great days ahead. Through the forecast period, the market is expected to grow rapidly at a rate beyond the expected CAGR.

Since organic cosmetic products do not contain parabens, petrochemicals, aluminum salts or any other chemicals, people are shifting onto these that comprise of only plant ingredients. Additionally, players in this industry are coming up with numerous innovative products and marketing them through several channels, which is another boost to the market growth. Furthermore, Governments across countries have brought in strict rules and regulations related to the usage of synthetic ingredients in beauty products which has forced the beauty product companies to introduce organic cosmetic products.

Segmentation

Organic cosmetic products market can be fragmented on the basis of:

Product Type: Oral care, hair care, skin care, makeup cosmetics, feminine hygiene, hand hygiene and deodorants.

The skin care segment has held the largest market share over the past few years and it is expected to retain its dominance through the forecast period.

Distribution: Online sales and Retail sales.

Retail sales segment has dominated in the past and the trend is expected to continue for the forecast period. However, the online channel will also pick up rapidly, boosting the market further.

Application/End user: Salons/Beauty Parlors, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores

Manufacturers/Stakeholders: Wholesalers/Traders/Distributors, Subcomponent manufacturers, Downstream Vendors, Industry Association

Regional Overview

North America has dominated and will continue to dominate the demand for organic cosmetic products. This is because of the rising income levels, increasing awareness about the benefits of organic products, introduction of innovative products by cosmetic companies and increased online sales. Asia Pacific follows closely and is expected to grow rapidly due to the improving lifestyles, increased GDP and purchasing power of the people in the region. Europe, South America, Africa and Middle-east will also fuel the organic cosmetic products market growth over the forecast period.

Latest Industry News

Industry analysts claim that the global organic cosmetic products market will grow @5.2% annually to reach $54,432 million by the end of 2027. Industry experts see a positive trend for the next decade or even longer. The global revenues come mostly from the skin care segment.

