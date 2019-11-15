When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 14, 2019 FDA Publish Date: November 14, 2019 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Pet Food Beef/Beef Product Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May be contaminated with Salmonella Company Name: Go Raw, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah is recalling its 2lb. frozen bags of “Quest Beef Cat Food” because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The affected products were nationally distributed through retail stores and are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

This recall is being initiated after the firm was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when sample was collected and tested positive for Salmonella. The firm did conduct their own test which resulted in a negative result. Salmonella is not evenly distributed throughout a lot which is why it could have been found on a small sample that the Minnesota department of agriculture took.

However, because of their commitment to overall safety and quality, Go Raw, LLC is conducting a voluntary recall of this product. Consumers should also follow the safe handling tips published on the packaging, when disposing of the affected product.

Consumers who have purchased 2lb. bags of Quest Beef Cat Food are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact the company at 801-432-7478, Monday-Friday, 9:00am to 4pm MST.