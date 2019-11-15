Modular Construction of Jail Cells/Guard Booths/ 1-20 Story Buildings/

4 Modular Steel Cell

Everything from Jail Cells,Guard Booths,Bus Shelters,Multi-Story Schools,Condos,Town Houses & Senior Housing to Hotels & Offices, now seek modular alternatives,

After many years of putting their toes in the water, the tide has now turned into a tidal wave of requests for proposals for off-site construction.” — Michael Rosenberg

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public government agencies, and private developers, are fed up with construction timelines that seem to go on forever.

After many years of putting their toes in the water, the tide has now turned into a tidal wave of requests for proposals for off-site construction for projects that encompass a wide variety of structures. i.e. Modular Jail Cells, Prison

Cells and Holding Cells, Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters,Ballistic Rated Booths,Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools,Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior

Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores,Emergency Care Facilities, and Modular Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters.

Owners now fully recognize the the cost savings in getting their projects completed in 40-50% faster time. They are also convinced of the higher level of quality that comes with factory QC rather than the site built issues of winter snow and ice and extreme summer heat. The ability for structures to be built entirely in a controlled factory environment dramatically reduces the the myriad of safety issues that occur in conventional construction. Having hundreds of suppliers ship everything to a factory reduces site traffic and accrues the obvious environmental advantages of reduced material waste / shrinkage and reduced fuel consumption.

On site construction may no longer be considered the "norm".

