Global Atomic Announces Q3 2019 Results

Highlights:

Net income for Q3 was $0.8 million ($0.005 per share), including $2.2 million share of income from the Turkish joint venture; for the 9 months ended September 30 th , net income was $4.7 million ($0.033 per share), including $7.9 million share of income from the Turkish joint venture

Directors and management of Global Atomic officially opened the new plant on November 6, 2019

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) was completed by CSA Global Pty. Ltd. (“CSA Global”) for the DASA Project, highlighting the following increase in Indicated and Inferred Resources: Indicated Resource Increased by 56% to 101.6 million pounds eU3O8 at 1,752 ppm Inferred Resource Increased by 81% to 87.6 million pounds eU3O8 at 1,781 ppm

The DASA Deposit remains open along strike and down dip and further expansion drilling is recommended by CSA Global

Global Atomic was listed on the OTCQX market under the symbol “GLATF” on October 16, 2019

Refer to Global Atomic’s quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis dated November 14, 2019 for additional operational and financial results

Outlook:

The Turkish EAFD processing plant is expected to operate at between 80% and 100% of throughput capacity in 2020, assuming no significant downturn in steel markets

Cash flow from Turkish operations is available to retire joint venture project debt, with dividend payments resuming thereafter

Feasibility work is underway on the DASA deposit in order to apply for a Mining Permit by Q4 2020

An Environmental Impact Study (“EIS”) is underway as a pre-requisite to receipt of a Mining Permit

Discussions continue with the French uranium producer, Orano Mining, on collaboration opportunities, including possible early ore delivery to Orano’s Somair Mill for processing

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO commented “We are extremely pleased to announce the successful commissioning and official opening of our state of the art expanded zinc plant in Turkey. A critical component to the Company’s strategy is to generate sufficient cash flow from our zinc business to continue development at DASA. With expansion now complete, we are well positioned to execute on that strategy.”



About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a TSX listed company providing a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the DASA deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The DASA deposit is currently undergoing Feasibility work and an Environmental Impact Study prior to applying for a Mining Permit in Q4 2020.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa” listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market, with facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

The newly commissioned plant is targeted to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs and is supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey.

Key contacts: Stephen G. Roman Merlin Marr-Johnson Chairman, President & CEO Executive VP Tel: +1 (416) 368-3949 Tel: +44 7803 712 280 Email: sgr@globalatomiccorp.com Email: mmj@globalatomiccorp.com

