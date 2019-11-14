THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 4863 – United States Export Finance Agency Act of 2019 (Rep. Waters – Financial Services) As of tonight, the House has completed general and amendment debate through Ruiz Amendment #9. Tomorrow, the House will resume amendment debate, beginning with Meng Amendment #10. The Rule, which was adopted today, provides for no further general debate and made in order 21 amendments. A full list of amendments can be found HERE. Postponed Amendment Votes (4): Torres Amendment #2 Flores/Burgess Amendment McAdams Amendment Davidson Amendment



