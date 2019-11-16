Michael J. Young, M.D., Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Novel with Medical Theme- 2019”

Michael J. Young, M.D

“We're honored to include Michael J. Young, M.D into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael J. Young, acclaimed surgeon, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Novel with Medical Theme- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed four years ago and consists of over 5,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Michael J. Young into our BoLAA family."

Michael Young spent nearly 30 years as a surgeon while living and practicing medicine in Chicago. Young is currently on the faculty of the Department of Urology at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Within the department, Young is the Director of the Division of Urology Innovation and Technology. He works with bio-engineering and medical students, Urology residents and fellows, as they do their research in developing medical devices and surgical instruments. Young’s involvement in the medical field as a seasoned surgeon and educator led to his first book, "The Illness of Medicine."

"This book is a disturbing and scathing indictment of a system on life support and once you pick it up you won’t be able to put it down," says editor Jack Conaty.

He is the author of a memoir/assessment of the current medical system titled "The Illness of Medicine: Experiences of Clinical Practice." "The Illness of Medicine" examines and reviews how one experiences medical treatment from both sides of the table. The significant obstacles patients endure, as well as the exasperation many of the truly dedicated medical professionals feel, has been assessed. The novel reveals how profit-driven corporations dictate how patient care is now governed while patients have essentially no control and doctors have lost the ability to direct their own profession.

"You will enjoy these penetrating personal insights into the complex, dysfunctional condition of modern medical practice through the eyes of a thoughtful, seasoned practitioner," says Julian Shepard, attorney.



