BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ENTERS NEW MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH BUDWEISER EVENTS CENTER AT THE RANCH

THE NEW PARTNERSHIPS FEATURES SEVERAL BRANDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION INCLUDING THE NAMING RIGHTS ACQUISITION OF BOTH BLUE BAR & GRILL AND BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION GUEST SERVICES.

/EIN News/ -- Loveland, Colorado, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Federal Credit Union and Spectra entered into the first year of the all-new partnership on October 1, 2019. With this multi-year partnership agreement, Blue Federal Credit Union will rebrand assets around the campus and is now the official naming rights partner for both Guest Services and The Ranch Bar & Grill with their new names becoming Blue Federal Credit Union Guest Services and Blue Bar & Grill.

Spectra, the providers of venue management, food services & hospitality and partnerships at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, is excited to announce a brand-new partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union, one of the best in the country, headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming with 14 convenient branches in Wyoming and Colorado. Blue is currently preparing to break ground on their 15th Branch located in Erie, Colorado.

“As a member-centric organization, Blue FCU is always looking for partnerships that align with our mission of working hard, having fun and winning for our members and this partnership embodies what is important to Blue”. We will leverage our brand to create a memorable experience for our members while investing in the communities we serve,” said Raj Madan, Blue Federal Credit Union’s Chief Marketing Officer.

“We could not be more excited to cultivate this new partnership with Blue Federal Credit Union here at the Budweiser Events Center,” said Keller Taylor, Spectra District General Manager. “Blue Federal Credit Union’s and Spectra‘s core values are aligned in terms of caring for our members and the communities we serve which will guide us as we create new experiences for fans who enter the arena”.

Spectra, an industry leader in partnerships deals, acted as the naming rights agent on behalf of The Ranch Events Complex and the Budweiser Events Center.

###





About Blue Federal Credit Union

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving the communities of Wyoming and Colorado. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to build lifelong relationships with our members guided by the belief their success is ours. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

About The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex

The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Mac Equipment, Inc. Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventsComplex.com.

About Spectra

Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, collaborating with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Corporate Partnerships. All three divisions provide services at The Ranch, Larimer County’s Event Complex.

Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 3074325402 mbolkovatz@bluefcu.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.