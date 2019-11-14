Pure Sunfarms Takes No. 1 Spot in Canada’s Largest Cannabis Market Just Two Months After Launch

16% market share in Ontario includes Afghan Kush, the province's top strain

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Sunfarms, one of Canada’s largest producers of greenhouse-grown cannabis, reported strong dried flower sales performance in key provincial markets for the month of October.

In the second month after its formal launch, Pure Sunfarms is already the top-selling brand by kilograms sold and dollar sales at the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), Ontario’s only online retailer and wholesaler of legal recreational cannabis. This represents a 16 per cent market share for the brand by kilograms sold in October 2019. Pure Sunfarms’ dried flower products outsold the second ranked brand’s products two to one by kilograms sold, with three of the seven best-selling strains in the province including cultivars such as White Rhino, Island Honey and the top-selling Afghan Kush.

In B.C., Pure Sunfarms sold out its first order to the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) in under three weeks to quickly rank among the top ten brands by sales for all product categories combined in the province last month. These results, in provinces representing more than half of Canada's population, reveal strong consumer demand for a wide range of Pure Sunfarms' high-quality strains that feature potency, flavour and consistency.

“We are energized by our recent results, achieved over such a short time frame. They reinforce our position as a disruptor in this ever-evolving market,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Our fast growth in the key Ontario and B.C. markets supports our belief that today’s consumers are looking for exactly what our team carefully cultivates – great-quality cannabis at an approachable price.”

With more than 25 years of growing experience in B.C., Pure Sunfarms is built around the philosophy of ‘plants and people first.’ This philosophy expresses a long-standing relationship and deep appreciation for cannabis across Canada’s West Coast, and reflects the team’s unique and diverse agricultural experience with cannabis and other crops such as tomatoes and peppers.

“Our successful start in Canada’s recreational market would not be possible without the hard work, knowledge and passion of our team,” added Dosanjh. “Our diverse heritage and desire to share experience and expertise has helped us carefully craft a product that resonates with our customers and is a point of pride for our employees.”

Pure Sunfarms continues to build on its strong performance to date. The company is focused on expanding its high-quality dried flower product across Canada and continues to advance discussions with additional provincial distributors regarding potential future supply agreements. Pure Sunfarms will also offer pre-rolls to the Canadian recreational market in the coming months with other derivative products such as oils and vapes to follow.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of greenhouse-grown cannabis. Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is a vertically integrated supplier of large-scale, high-quality cannabis to the Canadian market. With more than 25 years of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company produces 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)) and the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB). Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is in the process of converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production (anticipated to come online in 2020), which is expected to double annual output at full production to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet. As legalization in Canada unfolds, Pure Sunfarms looks to develop onsite cannabis extraction capabilities in order to expand into cannabis oils and derivative products.

Pure Sunfarms is a 50/50 joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

