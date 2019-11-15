Two NY teen entrepreneurs lit up the Forbes 30 under 30 summit in Detroit through streetwear and environmental passion!

Forbes supports Entrepreneurship, and proves it when Forbes8 and iCON partnered with DripEight a NY streetwear line created by teens

We are so grateful for this opportunity to work with Forbes8 and Icon, we are GenZ and want to design dope streetwear and help the environment, follow us @realdrip8” — DripEight

PELHAM, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two NY teen entrepreneurs lit up the Forbes 30 under 30 summit in Detroit through street wear and environmental passion!

Forbes supports Entrepreneurship, and proves it when Forbes8 and iCON partnered with two 16 year olds: Julia Corso and Vincent Testorf, co-founders of a brand new streetwear company based in NY. Part of GenZ, these two young entrepreneurs were the perfect match to link their inspiring generation with the new Forbes8’s interactive international platform.

Forbes 30 Under 30 in Detroit was on fire, according to Teen entrepreneurs GenZ Julia Corso (age 16) and Vincent Testorf (age 16), creators of street wear line dripeight (www.dripeight.com) which was presented during the NYFW last September.

The Teens partnered with Forbes8 and iCON, a new industry-player tapping into the creativity, intellect, and potential of Gen-Z. Dripeight is a world class streetwear line that gives a portion of all sales to help climate change. In their own words: "We want to make an impact in everyday life, and to connect with people who have the same sense of style, and fashion. Through our designs, we can express our worries about what’s happening to our planet. We donate 10 % of our profits to charities - it is our way to show our commitment”.

Dripeight designed a T-shirt showing the partnership of the brands during the “forbes under 30” summit in Detroit.

The Gen Z teens “T-shirt” was so dope (desirable), it made it into the hands of basketball legend Kevin Durant, rapper Quavo Huncho, and rapper 21 Savage.

The mammoth movement of Gen-Z catalyzed Dripeight and iCON’s initial meeting. iCON, a new industry-player tapping into the creativity, intellect and potential of Gen-Z, closes skills and data-gaps by harnessing their most precious asset: talent. iCON fuses creative content, social media and skills-based education to provide a new place to be inspired, to exchange ideas and build skills. iCON’s formidable partnership with Forbes8 grounds it as the go-to source for Gen-Z innovation, and a natural collaboration for Drip Eight.

Behind the scenes with Teen Entrepeneurs Julia Corso and Vincent Testorf creating streetwear line



