Host Hotels & Resorts Named Winner of NAREIT’s Lodging/Resorts Leader in the Light Award

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust (the "Company"), received the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' (NAREIT) 2019 Lodging/Resorts Leader in Light award—the highest achievement for all Lodging/Resorts REITs and real estate companies—for the fifth time since 2014. Additionally, the Company released its second annual Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report.



“We are honored to once again be recognized for our industry-leading sustainability practices,” said James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our award-winning CR program has had another exceptional year and reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability initiatives that add significant value to our communities, assets and shareholders.”

To learn more about the Company’s programs and progress, view the 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report , which provides a summary of results and performance over the last reporting year along with future commitments.

NAREIT

NAREIT's annual Leader in the Light Awards honor NAREIT member companies that have demonstrated superior sustainability practices. NAREIT's judging criteria for the Leader in the Light awards include the results of the GRESB Survey. For more information, please visit the NAREIT website .

DJSI and GRESB

As previously announced, Host was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the first time, which recognizes global sustainability leaders across all industries. In addition, the Company was included in the DJSI North America for the third consecutive year and was named Overall Global Sector Leader by GRESB, achieving the top position in the hotels sector. The Company also once again achieved GRESB’s Green Star status and continued to maintain its 5 Star Rating.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,500 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

