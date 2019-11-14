Zosano Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Conference call scheduled for 1:30 pm PT today

"These next twelve months will be transformational for Zosano,” said Steven Lo, president and CEO of Zosano. “We are finalizing our New Drug Application for Qtrypta for the acute treatment of migraine, which we expect to file with the FDA by the end of the year. If approved, Qtrypta would be the first transdermal therapy for migraine, and we believe would represent a significant advance in the treatment options available to patients. Our extensive clinical data demonstrate that Qtrypta provides fast-acting and sustained pain freedom with less of the side effects typically experienced with other therapies in this class. Given the debilitating and prevalent nature of migraines, we are inspired by the need to better serve these patients.”

Recent Business Highlights

Appointed Steven Lo, who brings over 25 years of large pharmaceutical and small biotech executive and commercial experience, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Zosano

Completed pre-NDA meetings with the FDA for the acute treatment of migraine with Qtrypta. NDA filing on track for submission in December 2019

Began enrolling patients in the Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating the efficacy of C213 for the acute treatment of cluster headache

Appointed Dushyant Pathak, Ph.D., who has a proven track record of executing value-generating strategic alliances, as senior vice president of business development

Presented multiple positive datasets from the Qtrypta™ long-term safety study at the Congress of the International Headache Society

Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Zosano reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2019 of $9.9 million, or $0.55 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared with a net loss of $8.2 million, or $0.68 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the same quarter in 2018.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $6.5 million, compared with $5.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. The increase of $0.6 million was mainly due to the scale up and technology transfer to Zosano’s contract manufacturers, and higher compensation costs, which was offset by lower clinical trial costs.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $3.1 million, compared with $2.4 million in 2018. The increase of $0.7 million was mainly due to consulting and costs in preparation for commercialization.

As of September 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $6.5 million, compared with $23.0 million as of December 31, 2018.

Conference Call Information

Zosano will host a conference call and live audio webcast this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (844) 379-5311 for domestic callers or (209) 905-5963 for international callers. The conference ID number is 5284737. A live webcast of the call can be accessed online from the investor relations section of the Zosano website at http://ir.zosanopharma.com/events.cfm and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of established molecules with known safety and efficacy profiles provides an increased benefit to patients, for markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray (ADAM) technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that can enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via ADAM technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company is preparing to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Food and Drug Administration for Qtrypta. The Company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the Company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected timing of a New Drug Application for Qtrypta (M207) and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "unaudited," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include risks and uncertainties, without limitation, associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Zosano Contact:

Greg Kitchener

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

PR Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos

swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com





ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,492 $ 9,140 Marketable securities at fair value — 13,862 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 779 358 Total current assets 7,271 23,360 Restricted cash 455 455 Property and equipment, net 22,936 11,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,985 — Other long-term assets 21 49 Total assets $ 36,668 $ 35,780 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,811 $ 4,450 Accrued compensation 1,836 2,092 Build-to-suit obligation, current portion 3,917 2,326 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,096 — Other accrued liabilities 3,466 2,419 Total current liabilities 14,126 11,287 Build-to-suit obligation, long-term portion, net of debt issuance costs and discount 5,907 4,478 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 6,236 — Other liabilities 20 18 Deferred rent — 1,287 Total liabilities 26,289 17,070 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 18,230,803

and 11,973,039 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2 1 Additional paid-in capital 300,258 279,946 Accumulated deficit (289,881 ) (261,232 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (5 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,379 18,710 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 36,668 $ 35,780





ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenue $ — $ — Operating expenses: Research and development 6,486 5,899 General and administrative 3,071 2,353 Total operating expenses 9,557 8,252 Loss from operations (9,557 ) (8,252 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 41 153 Interest expense (281 ) (79 ) Other income (expense), net (66 ) 9 Loss before provision for income taxes (9,863 ) (8,169 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss $ (9,863 ) $ (8,169 ) Unrealized gain on marketable securities, net of tax — — Comprehensive loss $ (9,863 ) $ (8,169 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.68 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per common share – basic and diluted 17,832,092 11,973,039



