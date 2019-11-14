nLIGHT Expands Offerings to Directed Energy Market with Acquisition of Nutronics

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) today announced the completion of the acquisition of privately held Nutronics, Inc. for $17.5 million in cash and $15.8 million of restricted stock units (RSUs) that will be issued as part of ongoing employment agreements. Nutronics is a leading developer of coherently combined lasers and beam control systems for high-energy laser (HEL) systems serving the defense market. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Nutronics was founded in 1995, and currently has 32 full-time employees.



“The acquisition of Nutronics complements nLIGHT’s current directed energy offerings, opening a significantly larger portion of the technology value stack in this attractive growth market,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the addition of Nutronics, nLIGHT will offer customers a broad range of directed energy products, from semiconductor lasers through beam control. Nutronics brings to nLIGHT a deep engineering team with demonstrated success in developing directed energy technologies.”

Nutronics builds upon nLIGHT’s current directed energy offerings, which encompass industry leading semiconductor laser and fiber laser technologies. Adding Nutronics’ capabilities in developing and demonstrating key solutions essential to high-power applications opens significant new addressable market for nLIGHT. Nutronics’ expertise in beam combination and beam control are foundational to the continued development of HEL systems and the evolution of the directed energy market from the lab to the field.

“Joining the nLIGHT team will enable Nutronics to accelerate our ongoing work in supporting HEL development and better positions the company to execute on our recent contract awards,” commented Jeff Barchers, Nutronics’ Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer. “The potential for collaboration between the Nutronics and nLIGHT teams, and our shared vision of the market opportunity, will create significant value for our customers and the directed energy market as a whole.”

The acquisition of Nutronics is projected to add between $25.0 million to $40.0 million to nLIGHT’s 2020 revenues. The transaction was funded through cash on nLIGHT’s balance sheet.

In conjunction with the transaction, nLIGHT’s Board of Directors authorized nLIGHT to repurchase up to $10.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. This program is intended to offset RSU grants awarded in connection with the transaction. The repurchases will be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices or in negotiated transactions off the market and are expected to comply with Rule10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

Safe Harbor Statement

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net .

