Leaders at AdventHealth Better Prepared to Take on Healthcare Challenges After Graduating Leadership Fellowship for Hospital Medicine

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nineteen hospitalists from AdventHealth are now better equipped to solve problems related to building high performing hospital medicine groups, staffing and resource management, systems thinking and engaging and influencing others. The leaders graduated the AdventHealth Leadership Fellowship for Hospital Medicine on October 24, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.



The fellowship was launched in Orlando, FL in January 2019 and included quarterly on-site educational retreats, individual leadership coaching, partnerships with AdventHealth colleagues, and collaboration on metric-based improvement projects.

The participants collaborated on different metric-based project topics such as improving patient experience scores, reducing the length of time patients need to spend in the Progressive Care Unit, and improving patient outcomes while reducing costs by lowering the number of patient readmissions following discharge. Their projects provide valuable templates for success across the breadth of the AdventHealth system and achieved the improvements in cost and patient experience that hospitalists are uniquely positioned to achieve.

One participant reported that a key takeaway was “The tremendous insight this program has given me into my leadership style has helped me to better realize my strengths and how to utilize them more efficiently, as well as areas of improvement such as learning to implement a more systems way of thinking.”

“My goal was to improve my leadership skills by gaining more confidence and improving my communication style. I definitely achieved more insight into my strengths and weaknesses and developed more confidence and tools to help improve my performance.”

According to a post-graduation survey, 100 percent of Fellowship graduates would recommend the program to their peers.

CTI is a healthcare transformation company. Its mission is to save lives by empowering physicians in three foundational areas – leadership, strategy and innovation. Using our exclusive terrain-based approach, CTI customizes its engagements for the client’s unique terrain resulting in significant, sustainable and measurable improvements.

