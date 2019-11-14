Hire HR for Good a New Donation Based Staffing Service Launches in Los Angeles
We're a Fun Staffing Agency Helping Clients Find The Best Talent, Only Represent Talented Professionals & Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good, a staffing agency is launching Hire HR for Good to help companies find talented professionals and generate proceeds to support local causes
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to help companies with staffing and organizational hurdles; and having the right team in HR makes all the difference."
How Companies Participate
1. Southern California Companies, send open HR fulltime jobs directly to Carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.
2. After candidate is hired, and completes probation period; company pays a $2500 recruiting fee.
3. Proceeds are donated to support a local cause.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love representing HR professionals who use their talent for good."
About
Recruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs to use their talent for good. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. R4G generates proceeds to fund Kid causes, fun creative contests, and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since October 2017, R4G has been funding 'Our Moms Work,' a cost free career mentoring service in Santa Monica. Need to get advice about getting back into the workforce, strategize to get a promotion, or start a business that makes a difference...can't talk to your boss, significant other, or friends...we love to help, listen and meet for coffee...Not a mom...but an awesome woman...we love to help. www.OurMomsWork.org ...join to find joy at work...'Because when you love work...the party never ends.'
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.